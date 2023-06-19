CNN —

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.

Rexa grabbed her face and fell to her knees, according to video of the incident shared by concertgoers on social media, while the crew at the Rooftop at Pier 17 rushed out to help her.

Rexha has been on her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour.

One concertgoer took to Twitter to write about the incident, “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f—ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok.”

Another said, “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that.”

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Supporters came to the singer’s defense, with one writing, “bebe deserves so much BETTER like come on. we love you girl.”

Rexha has more concert stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston.

The singer has not yet addressed the incident. CNN has reached out to representatives of Rexha for comment.