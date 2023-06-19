exp iata agm stewart pkg 061712ASEG1 cnni business_00001601.png
Airline industry braces for summer surge
04:25 - Source: CNN
Business of Airlines 12 videos
exp iata agm stewart pkg 061712ASEG1 cnni business_00001601.png
Airline industry braces for summer surge
04:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An Airbus A330neo aircraft flies during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, on June 17, 2019. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)
Airbus exploits Boeing's 737 Max woes
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RENTON, WA - JANUARY 29: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on January 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX is the newest of Boeing's most popular airliner featuring more fuel efficient engines and redesigned wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Boeing battles to restore public confidence
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A Boeing 777X model is displayed at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on November 7, 2018. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
Boeing's reputation on the line after 737 Max 8 crashes
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
(190313) -- WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Los Angeles approaches to land at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., the United States on March 13, 2019. The United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, said U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the country becomes the last major country to do so after two crashes by the model in recent months. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
What is an aircraft's angle of attack?
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from the airport in Sydney on August 25, 2017. - Australia's Qantas unveiled plans for the world's longest non-stop commercial flight on August 25, 2017 calling it the "last frontier of global aviation", as it posted healthy annual net profits on the back of a strong domestic market. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
Airbus to stop making superjumbo A380
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 stratolaunch 0413
World's largest plane flies for the first time
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
farnborough airshow 2018
Airbus and Boeing strengthen their duopoly
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight on December 13th 2018
See Virgin Galactic's historic spaceflight
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vanished flight MH370 five year anniversary _00004102.jpg
How technology has changed after MH70 disappearance
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The art of recycling airplanes
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How do planes work?
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Airbus has just landed the biggest-ever aircraft order in the history of commercial aviation.

The French aerospace giant announced Monday that budget Indian airline IndiGo had placed an order for 500 of its A320 planes, to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

The deal sets “the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation,” Airbus (EADSY) said in a statement, and brings the total number of Airbus (EADSY) planes IndiGo has ordered to 1,330.

Founded in 2006, IndiGo is India’s top airline by market share, according to its website. It flew 86 million customers in the last financial year.

Aviation companies are eager to capitalize on India’s strong economy and its booming population, which may well translate into higher demand for air travel further down the line. In February, IndiGo’s rival Air India ordered more than 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing (BA).

Tech companies have also got the memo, with some expanding production and opening new stores in the country in anticipation of huge growth in their pool of customers.

The International Monetary Fund expects the South Asian nation to outperform all major emerging and advanced economies this year, logging 5.9% growth in gross domestic product. The United Nations also estimated in April that India was on track to overtake China to become the world’s most populous nation by the middle of the year, with 1.43 billion people.

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo’s chief executive, said in a statement that Monday’s order would help the company “fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India.” Three quarters of IndiGo’s flights travel to domestic destinations.

In India, Elbers added, “an expanding economy and rising disposable incomes continue to add millions of first-time flyers to a booming aviation market.”