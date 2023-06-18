Start your week smart: Blinken in China, Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, global cyberattack

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 9:04 AM EDT, Sun June 18, 2023
exp Blinken China Visit Victor Shih INTV 061802ASEG1 CNNi World_00002001.png
What to expect as Blinken arrives in Beijing for high-stakes visit
04:05 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there. We hope you enjoy the day — and that new “World’s Greatest Dad” mug. If you are not a father but would like to support dads and their families year-round, here’s how you can help.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing today at the start of a high-stakes visit meant to steer relations back on course after months of inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Blinken is the first secretary of state to travel to China in five years.
    • Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was convicted by a federal jury on all 63 charges against him. He now faces the possibility of the death sentence for the deadliest attack ever on Jewish people in the US.
    • Armed rebels attacked a school in western Uganda, killing at least 41 people, mostly students, and abducting six others, Ugandan officials said. Some were hacked to death with machetes, while others died when their dormitories were set on fire.
    • Millions of people in Louisiana and Oregon have had their data compromised in the sprawling cyberattack that also hit the US government. Hundreds of organizations across the globe have likely had their data exposed after hackers used a flaw to break into networks.
    • Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst and anti-war activist whose disclosure of the so-called Pentagon Papers revealed systemic US government deception about the Vietnam War, has died at age 92.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    June 19 is officially known in the US as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Financial markets and most banks will be closed, as will non-essential federal, state and local government offices.

    Tuesday
    June 20 is World Refugee Day — an international day designated by the United Nations to honor people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

    Wednesday
    It’s the first day of summer. Don’t forget to put on sunscreen.

    Thursday
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Washington, DC, this week, will address a joint meeting of the US Congress. Later in the day, Modi will be the guest of honor at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Biden.

    Saturday
    June 24 marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. What impact has the Roe v. Wade reversal had on you? Share your experiences with us and we may follow up for a CNN story.

    ‘One Thing’: The race to regulate AI
    In this week’s ”One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan tells us what we should make of dire warnings about the capabilities of artificial intelligence and why some of the calls for stricter regulation are coming from the people who created the technology in the first place. Listen for more.

    Former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13.
    Former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13.
    Will Lanzoni/CNN
    Workers take a break outside an apartment building that had been <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-06-15-23/h_ea1921b08abd3dcd863f79bd2d4f91e6" target="_blank">hit by a Russian missile strike</a> in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 13. At least 11 people were killed in the attack.
    Workers take a break outside an apartment building that had been hit by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 13. At least 11 people were killed in the attack.
    Mauricio Lima/The New York Times/Redux
    The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/13/sport/nhl-vegas-golden-knights-florida-panthers-stanley-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">win the Stanley Cup</a> on Tuesday, June 13. It's the first title for the young franchise, which entered the NHL in 2017.
    The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, June 13. It's the first title for the young franchise, which entered the NHL in 2017.
    Abbie Parr/AP
    Members of the Colombian Air Force give medical attention to a child Friday, June 9, aboard a plane in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. Four children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/world/colombia-amazon-plane-crash-survivors-grandfather-interview-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">were found alive in the Amazon jungle more than a month after their plane crashed</a>, officials said. Their mother was killed in the crash, as was the pilot and another passenger.
    Members of the Colombian Air Force give medical attention to a child Friday, June 9, aboard a plane in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. Four children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, were found alive in the Amazon jungle more than a month after their plane crashed, officials said. Their mother was killed in the crash, as was the pilot and another passenger.
    Colombian Air Force/Handout/Reuters
    Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/europe/gallery/silvio-berlusconi/index.html" target="_blank">Silvio Berlusconi</a> outside the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, June 14. Berlusconi, a flamboyant billionaire long regarded as Italy's most colorful public figure, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/europe/silvio-berlusconi-italy-death-obituary-intl/index.html" target="_blank">died Monday</a> at the age of 86.
    Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi outside the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, June 14. Berlusconi, a flamboyant billionaire long regarded as Italy's most colorful public figure, died Monday at the age of 86.
    Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images
    Novak Djokovic puts his head in his trophy after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/11/sport/novak-djokovic-wins-record-breaking-23rd-grand-slam-title-defeating-casper-ruud-in-french-open-final/index.html" target="_blank">winning the French Open</a> on Sunday, June 11. Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to set a new men's record for most grand slam singles titles (23).
    Novak Djokovic puts his head in his trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday, June 11. Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to set a new men's record for most grand slam singles titles (23).
    Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
    Smoke rises from a section of Interstate 95 that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/us/philadelphia-i95-collapse-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">collapsed in Philadelphia</a> on Sunday, June 11. The interstate crumbled after a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under the highway, officials said. The driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, was killed.
    Smoke rises from a section of Interstate 95 that collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 11. The interstate crumbled after a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under the highway, officials said. The driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, was killed.
    City of Philadelphia/Handout/Getty Images
    Soap bubbles float around a dancer during the Pride Parade in Pristina, Kosovo, on Saturday, June 10.
    Soap bubbles float around a dancer during the Pride Parade in Pristina, Kosovo, on Saturday, June 10.
    Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images
    Future graduate Evan Holmes wipes his eyes Friday, June 9, after delivering a speech at the first-ever college graduation ceremony at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Connecticut. The ceremony was held under a partnership established in 2021 by the University of New Haven and the Yale Prison Education Initiative.
    Future graduate Evan Holmes wipes his eyes Friday, June 9, after delivering a speech at the first-ever college graduation ceremony at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Connecticut. The ceremony was held under a partnership established in 2021 by the University of New Haven and the Yale Prison Education Initiative.
    Jessica Hill/AP
    A Ukrainian service member walks Tuesday, June 13, near the village of Neskuchne, which was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/14/europe/ukraine-russia-war-velyka-novosilka-frontline-intl/index.html" target="_blank">recently liberated from Russian forces</a>.
    A Ukrainian service member walks Tuesday, June 13, near the village of Neskuchne, which was recently liberated from Russian forces.
    Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
    People take a photo Saturday, June 10, as they visit "Double Ducks," the inflatable yellow ducks installed by artist Florentijn Hofman in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor. One of the giant rubber ducks <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/asia/rubber-duck-deflated-hong-kong-intl/index.html" target="_blank">had been deflated</a> to protect it from sweltering temperatures. An inspection found that its surface had stretched in the hot weather.
    People take a photo Saturday, June 10, as they visit "Double Ducks," the inflatable yellow ducks installed by artist Florentijn Hofman in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor. One of the giant rubber ducks had been deflated to protect it from sweltering temperatures. An inspection found that its surface had stretched in the hot weather.
    Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
    Iga Świątek is seen through glass as she serves during the French Open final on Saturday, June 10. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/tennis/iga-swiatek-karolina-muchova-french-open-final-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Świątek won her third French Open in four years</a>, defeating Karolína Muchová in the final.
    Iga Świątek is seen through glass as she serves during the French Open final on Saturday, June 10. Świątek won her third French Open in four years, defeating Karolína Muchová in the final.
    Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
    A butterfly crawls on Jonah Sacca's face as he and other elementary school students released the insects at the Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 14.
    A butterfly crawls on Jonah Sacca's face as he and other elementary school students released the insects at the Surrey Centre Cemetery in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 14.
    Darryl Dyck/AP
    This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, June 13, shows a field being watered in Hélécine, Belgium.
    This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, June 13, shows a field being watered in Hélécine, Belgium.
    Eric Lalmand/Belga/AFP/Getty Images
    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić celebrates with his daughter, Ognjena, after the Nuggets <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/sport/denver-nuggets-nba-championship-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">won the NBA Finals</a> on Monday, June 12. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win the first title in franchise history. Jokić was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player.
    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić celebrates with his daughter, Ognjena, after the Nuggets won the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win the first title in franchise history. Jokić was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player.
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
    A member of the Band of the Welsh Guards faints in the hot weather as Britain's Prince William carries out The Colonel's Review in London on Saturday, June 10. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade, according to the Associated Press.
    A member of the Band of the Welsh Guards faints in the hot weather as Britain's Prince William carries out The Colonel's Review in London on Saturday, June 10. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade, according to the Associated Press.
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
    Boxes of documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room in this photo that was included in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/06/politics/annotated-trump-indictment-dg/" target="_blank">Donald Trump's federal indictment</a>, which was unsealed on Friday, June 9. The former president <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/09/politics/heres-where-donald-trump-allegedly-kept-classified-documents-at-mar-a-lago/index.html" target="_blank">allegedly kept classified documents at various places in his Mar-a-Lago resort</a>, including a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom, according to the indictment.
    Boxes of documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room in this photo that was included in Donald Trump's federal indictment, which was unsealed on Friday, June 9. The former president allegedly kept classified documents at various places in his Mar-a-Lago resort, including a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom, according to the indictment.
    U.S. Justice Department/Handout/Reuters
    Former WNBA star Sue Bird, seen here in green, has her jersey number retired by the Seattle Storm on Sunday, June 11.
    Former WNBA star Sue Bird, seen here in green, has her jersey number retired by the Seattle Storm on Sunday, June 11.
    Lindsey Wasson/AP
    People in Pakistan's Sujawal District wade through water as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/14/asia/india-pakistan-cyclone-biparjoy-evacuations-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Cyclone Biparjoy</a> pounded the country's coastline on Thursday, June 15.
    People in Pakistan's Sujawal District wade through water as Cyclone Biparjoy pounded the country's coastline on Thursday, June 15.
    Husnain Ali/AFP/Getty Images
    A Kashmiri Muslim bride looks through her veil during a mass wedding in Srinagar, India, on Thursday, June 15. Mass weddings in India are organized by social organizations primarily to help families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs as well as the customary dowry and expensive gifts that are still prevalent in many communities.
    A Kashmiri Muslim bride looks through her veil during a mass wedding in Srinagar, India, on Thursday, June 15. Mass weddings in India are organized by social organizations primarily to help families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs as well as the customary dowry and expensive gifts that are still prevalent in many communities.
    Mukhtar Khan/AP
    Staff members move a stuffed moose in US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office after it arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, June 13, The stuffed moose and a stuffed bear will be on display in the Democrat's office as part of the 12th annual Experience New Hampshire event.
    Staff members move a stuffed moose in US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office after it arrived at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, June 13, The stuffed moose and a stuffed bear will be on display in the Democrat's office as part of the 12th annual Experience New Hampshire event.
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
    An area of Kherson, Ukraine, is flooded on Saturday, June 10. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/07/world/gallery/ukraine-nova-kakhovka-dam-collapse/index.html" target="_blank">The Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed in southern Ukraine</a> on June 6, destroying entire villages, flooding farmland and depriving tens of thousands of people of power and clean water.
    An area of Kherson, Ukraine, is flooded on Saturday, June 10. The Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed in southern Ukraine on June 6, destroying entire villages, flooding farmland and depriving tens of thousands of people of power and clean water.
    Roman Pilipey/Getty Images
    Manchester City fans celebrate their team's goal in the Champions League final as they watch from a park in Manchester, England, on Saturday, June 10. Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/sport/manchester-city-wins-champions-league-for-first-time-beating-inter-milan-1-0-in-tense-istanbul-final/index.html" target="_blank">to win the club's first Champions League</a> and complete a historic treble.
    Manchester City fans celebrate their team's goal in the Champions League final as they watch from a park in Manchester, England, on Saturday, June 10. Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win the club's first Champions League and complete a historic treble.
    Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
    <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/us/dead-fish-texas-gulf-coast-beaches-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">Thousands of dead fish</a> are seen on Quintana Beach in Texas on Sunday, June 11. Colder water tends to hold more oxygen, and the warmer sea waters along Quintana Beach could have contributed to the killing of the fish, park officials said on Facebook. "Fish kills like this are common in the summer when temperatures increase," Lerrin Johnson, a spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a statement to CNN.
    Thousands of dead fish are seen on Quintana Beach in Texas on Sunday, June 11. Colder water tends to hold more oxygen, and the warmer sea waters along Quintana Beach could have contributed to the killing of the fish, park officials said on Facebook. "Fish kills like this are common in the summer when temperatures increase," Lerrin Johnson, a spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a statement to CNN.
    Quintana Beach County Park/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
    An emergencies ministry specialist flies on a helicopter during an operation to contain wildfires in Kazakhstan's eastern Abai region on Monday, June 12.
    An emergencies ministry specialist flies on a helicopter during an operation to contain wildfires in Kazakhstan's eastern Abai region on Monday, June 12.
    Turar Kazangapov/Reuters
    A couple visits the exhibition "Mar de Espelhos," or "Mirror Ocean," at the Marine Aquarium of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, June 13.
    A couple visits the exhibition "Mar de Espelhos," or "Mirror Ocean," at the Marine Aquarium of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, June 13.
    Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images
    Maasai women sing traditional songs during a Maasai cultural festival in Sekenani, Kenya, on Saturday, June 10.
    Maasai women sing traditional songs during a Maasai cultural festival in Sekenani, Kenya, on Saturday, June 10.
    Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
    Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin balances on a wire in Bordeaux, France, on Friday, June 9.
    Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin balances on a wire in Bordeaux, France, on Friday, June 9.
    Mehdi Fedouach/AFP/Getty Images
    Lava flows down the slopes of the Mount Mayon volcano in the Philippines on Thursday, June 15. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/asia/philippines-mayon-volcano-eruption-evacuations-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">The volcano</a> began spewing lava and sulfuric gas on Sunday, prompting evacuations.
    Lava flows down the slopes of the Mount Mayon volcano in the Philippines on Thursday, June 15. The volcano began spewing lava and sulfuric gas on Sunday, prompting evacuations.
    Aaron Favila/AP
    Manchester City players celebrate after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/sport/manchester-city-wins-champions-league-for-first-time-beating-inter-milan-1-0-in-tense-istanbul-final/index.html" target="_blank">winning the Champions League final </a>over Inter Milan on Saturday, June 10.
    Manchester City players celebrate after winning the Champions League final over Inter Milan on Saturday, June 10.
    Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
    A person wears a dinosaur costume at the Colombia Congress during a debate on climate change on Tuesday, June 13. The demonstrator also held a sign that read "Don't Choose Extinction."
    A person wears a dinosaur costume at the Colombia Congress during a debate on climate change on Tuesday, June 13. The demonstrator also held a sign that read "Don't Choose Extinction."
    Andrea Ariza/AFP/Getty Images
    Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, hours after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/politics/gallery/trump-federal-indictment/index.html" target="_blank">he was arraigned in Miami</a> and pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges.
    Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, hours after he was arraigned in Miami and pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges.
    Andrew Harnik/AP
    Mary-Ambre Moluh competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the French swimming championships in Rennes on Monday, June 12.
    Mary-Ambre Moluh competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the French swimming championships in Rennes on Monday, June 12.
    Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images
    Britain's King Charles III attends an event in Pickering, England, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman locomotive on Monday, June 12.
    Britain's King Charles III attends an event in Pickering, England, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman locomotive on Monday, June 12.
    Charlotte Graham/Pool/Reuters
    Andrés Campos is punched by Sunny Edwards during their world title bout in London on Saturday, June 10. Edwards won by unanimous decision to claim the IBF flyweight title.
    Andrés Campos is punched by Sunny Edwards during their world title bout in London on Saturday, June 10. Edwards won by unanimous decision to claim the IBF flyweight title.
    Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters
    Dogs wait to be fed in Jakhau, India, after many people evacuated ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy on Wednesday, June 14.
    Dogs wait to be fed in Jakhau, India, after many people evacuated ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy on Wednesday, June 14.
    Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
    People listen as US President Joe Biden addresses service members and their families at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Friday, June 9. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/world/gallery/photos-this-week-june-1-june-8-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 31 photos</a>.
    People listen as US President Joe Biden addresses service members and their families at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Friday, June 9. See last week in 31 photos.
    Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
    Start your week smart: Blinken in China, Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, global cyberattack

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    Ah, zombies … you can’t live with ’em, and you can’t kill ’em. If you need further proof of the latter, we present “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The latest edition to the “Walking Dead” universe plays out in New York City, and based on the trailer, appears to feature subtle nods to John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York” with a touch of “I Am Legend.”

    An array of Black artists and musicians will take the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday for CNN’s second annual “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert. The night’s performers will include Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Chlöe Bailey, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and Mike Phillips. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the event, which will be broadcast on CNN and OWN at 8 p.m. ET.

    In theaters
    The R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings” stars Jennifer Lawrence as a woman hired by helicopter parents to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before he heads off to college. It opens Friday.

    Music
    The 2023 Glastonbury music festival in the UK begins Wednesday. Headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other performers in the lineup are Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Kelis.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    The final round of the US Open tees off later today at Los Angeles Country Club. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are tied for the lead at 10 under par. The US Open is the first major championship to be held after the shocking announcement earlier this month that the PGA Tour is partnering with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series — a move many players have criticized.

    Bob Huggins resigned as the men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University and announced his retirement after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. Huggins tallied 935 victories in his 41 seasons as a head coach at several schools, the third-most among Division I coaches.

    Turning to baseball, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals both take a road trip across the Atlantic for two games in London beginning Saturday.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time

    Take CNN’s special edition Juneteenth quiz to see what you know about Emancipation Day, the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. So far, 9% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘Summer Feelings’
    Time to pack up the van and head to the beach … (Click here to view)

