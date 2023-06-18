CNN —

The Brazilian men’s national team wore an all-black kit for the first time in its 109-year history during a friendly match against Guinea in Spain on Saturday as part of the team’s anti-racism campaign.

Players from both teams either took a knee or sat down on the Espanyol stadium’s pitch and observed a minute’s silence prior to the match in Barcelona.

Brazil played the first 45 minutes of the game wearing black shirts, shorts and socks before reverting to its traditional yellow jersey after the break. The slogan of the campaign, “Com Racismo nao tem jogo,” meaning, “With racism, there is no game” was displayed on the front of the shirts.

The slogan is part of the Brazilian Federation’s campaign, with the support of FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, to end racism in soccer and society, according to a statement from the Federation released on Saturday.

One of the country’s best players, the Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr., was subjected to persistent racist abuse during Real’s 1-0 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in May, making it the 10th incident involving the Brazilian forward that Spain’s LaLiga reported to prosecutors during the 2022-2023 season.

Brazil's forward Rodrygo (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal. Pau Berrena/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the Brazilian delegation Thursday, announcing his full support for the anti-racism campaign.

As for the match, Brazil won 4-1 with goals scored by Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militão and Vinícius. Guirassy scored the only goal for Guinea.

Vinícius donned the emblematic No. 10 jersey, the number once worn by the great Pele, the first time, according to the Brazilian Federation.

Vinícius was invited by Infantino to participate in a FIFA anti-racism committee with players who will help suggest a course of action to deal with discriminatory behavior in football, the FIFA president said on Thursday.

Brazil is set to play its next friendly match on Tuesday against Senegal in Lisbon, Portugal.