In 1917, Harry Fellowes paid $50 for a company that sold cardboard boxes to banks. It turned out to be a shrewd move – the “bankers box” is now an icon in the American office, and the fourth generation of the Fellowes family runs the much-expanded business today.

What Harry Fellowes couldn’t have imagined is that his product would wind up in a starring role in the prosecution of a former US president. Photos included in the 38-count indictment of former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta show bankers boxes stacked in a bathroom and other parts of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The same kind of boxes have been used by countless sad-eyed office workers to pack coffee mugs, staplers, Sharpies, charging cords and left-over energy bars to carry home following corporate shakeups. When Trump left the White House in January 2021, however, the contents of his boxes were a little different – he had mementos from world leaders like Kim Jong Un, along with some highly classified documents from US intelligence briefings.

“Mr. Trump has always hung onto news clippings, documents and other mementos,” The New York Times reported. “Starting in the early months of his administration, Mr. Trump began using a cardboard box to bring papers and documents from the West Wing up to the residence at the end of the day.”

In special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump, 31 documents are referenced with titles that are little more than hieroglyphics to the average reader. Peter Bergen asked two intelligence experts to decode the string of acronyms — and the results were illuminating. Some documents were marked to indicate they couldn’t be shared with foreigners, some revealed they came from spies whose identity needed to be protected and some came from satellite or other overhead imagery.

“Trump stored these classified documents in various locations, including a ballroom and a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, a resort club where, according to the indictment, tens of thousands of guests visited after Trump had left the presidency,” Bergen wrote.

Nick Anderson/Tribune Content Agency

“The cavalier way that Trump stored some of the most sensitive secrets gathered by the US government … all of which were likely gathered at significant financial cost and possibly human risk by the US government, surely disqualifies him from once again being considered to be the commander in chief whose primary duty is to the nation’s security and to keep his fellow Americans safe.”

The image war

The former president, David Zurawik noted, “has been working overtime since the indictment trying to project images of strength, power, defiance and control.” But he may have lost the effort when the Mar-a-Lago bathroom photo was released.

“I see the bathroom image as a symbol of the sloppiness, lack of social responsibility, messy, make-it-up-as you-go-along and utter chaos of the man and his presidency,” Zurawik observed. “The boxes stacked behind and almost hidden by a cheap-looking shower curtain suggest the mind of a hoarder who has no sense of priorities or value, who can no longer (if he ever could) determine what matters and what doesn’t.”

Clay Jones

“Coupled with the chandelier and the sconce in the bathroom, we have an image that suggests a world of glitz and glitter out front intended to hide the secrets, decay and darkness behind closed doors.”

Trump, who faces 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, pleaded not guilty in Miami Tuesday.

Jill Filipovic called it “a sad and stunning moment in American history: A former president arriving at a federal courthouse, then put under arrest by US Marshals, accused of placing the nation’s security at risk in the mishandling of classified documents and then obstructing efforts to investigate his alleged crimes…”

Of course, the true test lies ahead: “Now, with Trump facing charges for at least some of the many crimes he has been accused of committing, we will see just how resilient our institutions are – or whether the Trump administration did damage deep enough to undermine the basic principle that no one is above the law.”

Dana Summers/Tribune Content Agency

Trump’s rivals

Phil Hands/Tribune Content Agency

Polls show that Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, commanding support from more than half of Republicans. Yet that hasn’t deterred others from jumping into the race – the latest being Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Some Republican candidates may be running for consideration as a vice presidential pick, or for a Cabinet slot, but there’s more to the frenzy, wrote Julian Zelizer. “Trump is chaotic and unpredictable in a way that could lead other Republicans to believe that there is a chance he won’t make it to the convention. And despite his invincible self-image, Republicans know that Trump can lose – he was defeated in 2020 and Republicans under his banner did poorly in the 2018 and 2022 midterms.”

Trump has now been indicted twice, with other investigations still ongoing. As Zelizer noted, “Trump has denied wrongdoing, claiming he is being unfairly targeted.”

But “given this unusual context, Republicans have legitimate reasons to think that there could be an upset. In the meantime, Trump will have to prove that the political strength he brings to the table is greater than the baggage he is laden with.”

Republican Alice Stewart urged Trump supporters to get real: not only has the former president brought legal troubles upon himself, he has led the party to repeated defeats.

“The difficulty is that many Republicans are consumed with espousing ‘whataboutisms’: What about Joe Biden? What about Hillary Clinton? What about (Mike) Pence? Here’s one: What about Donald Trump being responsible for his own actions? What about his absconding with intel secrets? What about the former president facing retribution for his lifetime of shameful and illegal behavior?”

Dana Summers/Tribune Content Agency

Stewart concluded, “Trump is embarking on a personal crusade for a get-out-of-jail free card. This is a campaign about self-preservation, not selfless public service. I’m not convinced that’s how you Make America Great Again.”

Among Trump’s 2024 rivals, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stood out for his eagerness to take on his former friend and boss, noted SE Cupp. Christie deserves credit, Cupp wrote after he appeared on a CNN town hall, for saying that Trump “is driven purely by vanity and ego run amok” and that a second Trump presidential term would “only be about ‘settling scores.’”

The miracle in the jungle

“¡Milagro!”

“Four times the Spanish word for miracle crackled over the walkie talkies,” Frida Ghitis wrote, “once for each of the four Colombian children found alive after spending exactly 40 days – a number charged with mystical resonance – in the impossibly dense and danger-filled Amazon jungle after the plane they were flying on crashed, killing the three adults on board, including their mother.”

Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, who is 13, “first pulled her youngest sister out of the wreckage and eventually the four children were on the move together … She grabbed a bag of yuca (cassava) flour found on the plane, along with some more supplies – a tarp, a blanket, netting, flashlights, according to rescuers – and set out, determined to survive.”

“She cared for the youngest, baby Cristin, who turned 1 during the ordeal, along with Soleiny, 9, and Tien Ranoque, just 4.”

“Rescuers said it rained 16 hours a day, making it nearly impossible to hear responses to the children’s calls. The jungle is rife with poisonous snakes, jaguars, insects and all manner of dangers. The ground may have even hidden landmines from the days of the war.”

The news of the rescue “electrified a country whose people have endured more than their share of suffering,” Ghitis noted.

Mr. Father’s Day

Paramount Pictures/Edward S. Feldman Production

Harrison Ford has been in more than 70 movies, as CNN’s David G. Allan noted. Some of his most consequential roles have been the ones in which he plays a father.

“Forget Tom Hanks. Harrison Ford is America’s real dad.” Allan should know.

“All my life I’ve been seeking out father figures. Raised by a single mother after my parents divorced when I was a toddler, as a kid I looked out for stand-in dads to supplement my actual see-ya-on-the-weekend one. I found them in teachers, coaches, neighbors and television and movie stars. But one actor reliably returned throughout my life.”

“Portraying characters who are larger than life, cool, funny, brave, loyal, handsome, clever, adventurous and occasionally kind, Ford has stepped into roles (a few recurring) that consistently offered me a father figure to look up to.”

“This Father’s Day is the first since my real father passed away and I’m grateful with the premiere of a new film later this month, that Indiana Jones is coming, once more, to the rescue to help fill the emotional gap.”

Risky roads

A section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed after a gasoline tanker caught fire last Sunday, disabling a vital economic and transportation link for tens of thousands of people. The disaster brought to mind similar disruptions in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2017 and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 2013, wrote Joyce M. Davis.

“Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the federal government is pulling out all the stops to expedite funds to repair the major transportation corridor, but local officials warned that even with federal aid, things won’t return to normal overnight,” Davis noted.

“Understanding what led to the crash that closed I-95 likely will take longer, as will coming up with recommendations on how to prevent another such tragedy. President Joe Biden and Secretary Buttigieg need to give serious thought to investigating whether anything more can be done to prevent that kind of collapse – starting with making it safer for all of us to share the road with trucks.”

AND…

AI Beatles

The Beatles, in 1966. Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As Jere Hester pointed out, the Beatles always dabbled with “the latest technology to push the bounds of creativity.” Decades later, they’re still doing it.

Sir Paul McCartney told the BBC that the surviving band members have used AI to help replicate John Lennon’s vocals for the “final Beatles record.”

“As the BBC notes, the ‘new’ Beatles song set to be released later this year is probably ‘Now and Then.’ The ballad was among the homemade Lennon demos Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, gave to McCartney.”

“The group’s embrace of technology and experimentation is a key ingredient in songs that sound as fresh to new ears as they did when released decades ago.”