Bruce Willis, the ultimate girl dad to five daughters, is being celebrated by wife Emma Heming and Demi Moore, who shared moving Father’s Day tributes to the actor on Sunday.

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Heming captioned a post on her verified Instagram page Sunday morning that showcased a sweet photo of Willis snuggled up to their daughter Mable.

“What he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience,” Heming added.

The “Die Hard” actor and Heming wed in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Actor Demi Moore, who was married to Willis for 13 years before they split up in 2000, also shared a tribute to him on her Instagram page on Sunday that featured a black-and-white photo of Willis with their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!” Moore said in the caption.

The Father’s Day tributes are particularly poignant as Willis and his family continue to cope with his ongoing health challenges.

Last year, the Willis family announced the actor was stepping away from acting because he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can hinder ability to communicate, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In February, his family shared in a statement that Willis is living with frontotemporal dementia, which is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.”

Since Willis’s diagnosis, Heming has regularly shared health updates along with anecdotes from her experience as his primary caretaker.

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know,” Heming’s said on Sunday, concluding that Willis “will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family.”