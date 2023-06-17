Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon New, a crew member of Coast Guard Cutter Bear, stands security watch as seized drugs are offloaded at Miami, Florida, on June 16, 2023.
Petty Officer 3rd class Eric Rodriguez/US Coast Guard
CNN  — 

The US Coast Guard has seized more than 14,153 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million, according to a news release.

Authorities said the drugs were intercepted during nine separate cases in international waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Bales of illegal narcotics, worth an estimated $186 million in, are offloaded off US Coast Gurd Cutter Bear (WMEC 901) in Miami, Florida, June 16, 2023.
Petty Officer 3rd class Eric Rodriguez/US Coast Guard

Twelve suspected smugglers were also apprehended and face prosecution, according to the release.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven said in the release. “This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

Crew members from the HMCS Shawinigan, of Canada, stand at the ready before a joint news conference with the U.S. Coast Guard, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/AP

Globally, both cocaine production and demand have jumped dramatically over the past two years, according to a United Nations report released in March. Interceptions by law enforcement agencies around the world have also risen, with a record of almost 2,000 tons of cocaine seized in 2021, according to the report.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales and Kelly Murray also contributed to this report.