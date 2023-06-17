CNN —

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Transportation Security Administration issued a press release saying TSA officers had found two loaded firearms and ammunition in a Los Angeles-bound male passenger’s luggage.

The TSA, which did not identify the passenger, said it notified police after detecting the weapons “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the airport’s security checkpoint.”

Police said Jones was charged with two counts each of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

A photo from the TSA shows two loaded firearms found in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger. TSA

Under Massachusetts law, any magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition is considered “large capacity.”

Jones’ bail was set at $50,000. It was lowered to $30,000, which Jones posted, police say.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week.

CNN has reached out to Jones’ representatives for comment.

The Patriots confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying, “We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier yesterday. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

New England selected the cornerback out of Arizona State University in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Jones had 30 combined tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.