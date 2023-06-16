CNN —

While Father’s Day is an annual tradition celebrated on the third Sunday in June, there are several organizations that support dads year-round.

Whether it’s promoting education, providing essential items, or stepping in, these resources help fathers help their families.

Fathers Incorporated

Fathers Incorporated: Where My Dads At?

Founded in 2004, Fathers Incorporated develops and produces public campaigns, programming, media, research, and policies supporting fathers and their families. Programs include promoting education and literacy, engaging fathers in early childhood development, and professional and personal development training for dads. The non-profit is also a government contractor that oversees the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, a federal resource for fathers and supporters across the country (see below).

National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

What It Means To Be a Dad

Funded through the Office of Family Assistance, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse has free resources and programming for fathers, professionals, government agencies, and other partners in supporting dads and families. The official website offers ideas for easy, free or low-cost activities for fathers to do with their children and classic dad jokes. (Note: CNN also has a dad joke generator!) The program operates a national hotline at 1-877-432-3411 for fathers to learn more about programs and fatherhood in general.

Good+Foundation

Good+Foundation Story

Established in 2001 by Jessica Seinfeld, Good+Foundation helps low-income parents and caregivers, especially emphasizing the role of dads in its mission. Working with more than 100 anti-poverty programs across the US, the non-profit operates warehouses on both sides of the country to distribute donated essential goods like cribs, diapers, and strollers. The foundation’s Good+ Training Academy also offers access to programming such as job training, parenting classes, and mental health support. Members of the foundation’s Fatherhood Leadership Council include Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, and Dwyane Wade.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Join the Village | Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Since its founding in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has become the largest volunteer mentoring network in the country, pairing adult mentors (“Bigs”) with child mentees (“Littles”). While the organization is upfront that Bigs complement – not replace – the role of a parent, the mentoring relationship provides Littles with extra support, guidance, and encouragement. Big Brothers Big Sisters also runs specialized programs for kids from military families and children of incarcerated parents.

