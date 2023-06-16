CNN —

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder was resuscitated after falling into a ravine during stage five of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his Bahrain Victorious team said on Thursday.

Almost 200 kilometers into the race, the 26-year-old Mäder crashed at high speed with American rider Magnus Sheffield, race organizers said in a statement. They were descending the Albula Pass towards La Punt, where the stage ended.

According to race organizers, Mäder was found motionless in the water before being resuscitated and transported to hospital in the city of Chur by air ambulance.

“The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified,” the Tour de Suisse said, adding that a race doctor was on the scene within two minutes of the accident.

“An update will be given as soon as new information is available. The circumstances of the accident are being clarified.”

CNN has contacted Bahrain Victorious for further updates.

Sheffield, 21, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, was found responsive with bruises and a concussion, race organizers said. He was transported to Samedan hospital.

Ineos Grenadiers later said that Sheffield was kept in hospital overnight on Thursday for observation after suffering concussion and soft tissue damage.