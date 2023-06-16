Editor’s Note: Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. He is the author and editor of 25 books, including the New York Times best-seller, “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Lies and Legends About Our Past” (Basic Books). Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

Yet another Republican has entered the nomination sweepstakes for 2024. On Thursday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that he is running alongside 12 other Republican candidates. Only 45 years of age, Suarez is promising to create a “brand of politics that can win generational elections.” While he lacks national name recognition, he joins a growing list of Republicans who have dared to enter the battlefield with former President Donald Trump.

Why are so many people running for the Republican nomination?

The answer is not immediately obvious. Unlike the crowded 1976 Democratic primaries or the 2016 Republican primaries, which turned into a WWE-style battle royal of aspiring presidents, there is a clear frontrunner this time around: Trump.

While he is not an incumbent running for reelection, Trump still brings with him much of that residual power, which is usually enough to dissuade many challengers from even throwing their hats into the ring.

So, what gives?

As with much of politics these days, the answer comes back to Trump himself. More than any other politician in recent decades, Trump is chaotic and unpredictable in a way that could lead other Republicans to believe that there is a chance he won’t make it to the convention. And despite his invincible self-image, Republicans know that Trump can lose — he was defeated in 2020 and Republicans under his banner did poorly in the 2018 and 2022 midterms.

A significant part of that uncertainty can be traced back to Trump’s many legal problems, which include two major indictments as well as ongoing investigations into Trump’s actions in the aftermath of his 2020 election loss and the run-up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. (Trump has denied wrongdoing, claiming he is being unfairly targeted.)

Given this unusual context, Republicans have legitimate reasons to think that there could be an upset. In the meantime, Trump will have to prove that the political strength he brings to the table is greater than the baggage he is laden with.

Trump also set an example in 2015 when he demonstrated that conventional wisdom and political expertise doesn’t always grasp which way the wind is blowing. After all, he’s the one who proved that anything can happen in presidential politics. This mentality now encourages long-shot Republicans such as Suarez to enter the race.

Who knows how the primaries and caucuses will unfold? How can anyone possibly imagine what drama is lurking around the corner? Why should any Republican assume that the outcome is inevitable when Trump himself showed us otherwise?

Equally important for some of the candidates, such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, is using this opportunity to go after Trump and what he represents for the party. If there was ever a time for the Never Trump camp to gain traction, this might be it. Even if Christie’s odds of victory are small, there’s the possibility that he could kickstart a process of change and create a party with more room for him down the road.

Some of the candidates are well aware that their chances of winning are slim to none. But a decent showing in key states could elevate their national stature and increase their chances of being picked as a running mate or cabinet official. And the more they can prove their campaigning chops and media savvy, the better the odds are that they can make a lasting name for themselves, even if they end up dropping out of the race.

And then there is the generational argument that Suarez highlighted. Like President Joe Biden, Trump is relatively old for a US president, having turned 77 on Wednesday. (“Some birthday,” he quipped at a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami after he was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday.)

Republicans understand that while Trump remains the leading contender, there is a desire and a need for younger leaders to step up. For a party that has been geared toward White, rural and older voters, we have been seeing new faces emerge, with many of them promising to reenergize and reinvigorate Republican voters. In doing so, they are really setting themselves up for 2028, 2032 and beyond.

Taking on Trump thus makes perfect sense — there are clear benefits to doing so, even if the odds of defeating him for the nomination remain slim. We should expect to see more Republicans jump into the arena — even if that means weathering devastating attacks from the former president. After all, it was Trump who taught all of them to never say never.