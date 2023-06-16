CNN —

Short Round surprised Indiana Jones on the red carpet.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, who was a child actor when he portrayed Short Round in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” crashed a Harrison Ford interview on the red carpet recently during the premiere of the latest installment of the franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Ford was talking to “Extra” about his role in what will be his final Indiana Jones film when Quan appeared behind him, jumping up and down.

The pair embraced and Ford was asked about feeling proud of Quan, whose famous return to acting as an adult netted him the best supporting actor Academy Award earlier this year for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I don’t need to be proud of this guy,” Ford said of Quan. “He’s done all of this himself. It’s got nothing to do with me. I have great love and admiration for this guy, but his pride is his own.”

Quan returned the esteem, telling Ford, “I love you so much, I love you so much.”

“Of course, you know the reason why I love acting so much is because of him,” Quan said. “Because I had such a wonderful experience on ‘Temple of Doom.’”

Quan shared photos from the event on his verified Instagram account, with a caption reading, “Indy will always be a hero to Short Round and Harrison Ford will always be a hero to me.”

“I wish he could continue in this role forever, but I was happy to be there last night to see him crack that whip one more time,” he added. “Dial of Destiny is SO GOOD!!! Please go see it comes June 30th!”