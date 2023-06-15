The parade started at 10 a.m. local time at Union Station in the downtown area and ended at Civic Center Park, according to the NBA's website.
The parade started at 10 a.m. local time at Union Station in the downtown area and ended at Civic Center Park, according to the NBA's website.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/FILE
CNN  — 

Two people have been shot in downtown Denver near the route where the city held the victory parade for its NBA championship team, according to a tweet from the police department.

The shooting occurred around the midpoint of the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade, which had wrapped earlier in the afternoon.

DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: The Denver Nuggets pose for a photo with the Larry O'Brien and Bill Russell MVP trophies after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: The Denver Nuggets pose for a photo with the Larry O'Brien and Bill Russell MVP trophies after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets win first NBA championship title in Game 5 victory over Miami Heat

Police said the conditions of the victims are unknown.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver field office is assisting with the investigation.

CNN has reached out to police for more information.

Earlier, the department said an officer was struck by a fire truck during the parade and had serious injuries.

The officer was hit near the end of the parade route, according to the police department. The officer was taken to a hospital.

“The officer is in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time,” the department said in a tweet.

The parade started at 10 a.m. MT at Union Station in the downtown area and ended at Civic Center Park, according to the NBA’s website.