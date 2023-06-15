jennifer bates 04
Low wages & high quotas: Hear why this Alabama woman took on Amazon
04:57 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
jennifer bates 04
Low wages & high quotas: Hear why this Alabama woman took on Amazon
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

An Amazon worker and union organizer has been given her job back after she appealed her firing by the e-commerce giant earlier this month.

Amazon on Thursday confirmed that it had reinstated Jennifer Bates — who became the face of the effort to unionize an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama — following its appeals process. Bates had received notice of her termination from Amazon in early June.

“Amazon was wrong, they tried to fire me and stifle a movement, but the movement pushed back, and I’m incredibly humbled by the global outpouring of support for my unjust termination,” Bates said in a statement Thursday about Amazon’s decision to reverse her firing.

Bates will be reinstated with back pay per Amazon’s standard process, according to the company.

Jennifer Bates, an Amazon.com, Inc. fulfillment center employee, stands for a portrait at the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) office in Birmingham, Alabama on March 26, 2021. - Senator Bernie Sanders joined the drive March 26, 2021, to unionize Amazon workers in Alabama with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) in Birmingham, as clashes intensified between lawmakers and the e-commerce giant ahead of a deadline for a vote that could lead to the first union on US soil at the massive tech company. The visit marks the latest high-profile appearance in the contentious organizing effort for some 5,800 employees at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer which culminates next week. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jennifer Bates, an Amazon.com, Inc. fulfillment center employee, stands for a portrait at the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) office in Birmingham, Alabama on March 26, 2021. - Senator Bernie Sanders joined the drive March 26, 2021, to unionize Amazon workers in Alabama with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) in Birmingham, as clashes intensified between lawmakers and the e-commerce giant ahead of a deadline for a vote that could lead to the first union on US soil at the massive tech company. The visit marks the latest high-profile appearance in the contentious organizing effort for some 5,800 employees at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer which culminates next week. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon fires Alabama warehouse worker who led union push

At the time of her firing, Amazon had said that company records indicated “that Ms. Bates failed to show up to work for a period of time and didn’t respond or provide documentation to excuse her absences.” The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which spearheaded the so-far unsuccessful effort to unionize the Bessemer facility, said at the time that Bates was fired by Amazon after returning from medical leave following injuries sustained on the job.

During its appeals review process, Amazon says it determined that Bates had failed to respond to requests for additional information regarding her leave, but that the company could have been more clear about what information was needed.

Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said in a statement to CNN that “as is our standard process for this type of situation, Ms. Bates had the opportunity to, and did, appeal her termination. After a full review of her case, the decision was made to reinstate her.”

Bates’ firing had threatened to renew tensions between Amazon (AMZN) and workers who were spurred to organize earlier in the pandemic amid frustrations with the company’s response to the health crisis and a broader spotlight on racial inequities in the United States. In 2021, Bates testified before lawmakers about her “grueling” experience working at one of the company’s warehouses.

Amazon workers at a New York warehouse voted to form the company’s first US union last year, although Amazon has since refused to recognize the union or come to the bargaining table. Other efforts to unionize Amazon facilities, including one across the street from the New York warehouse, have failed.

The closely watched union election at the Bessemer facility ended with the results too close to call due to hundreds of challenged ballots. The National Labor Relations Board is still reviewing challenges brought against Amazon by the union accusing the company of illegal activity during the campaign. (Amazon has previously filed its own objections to the RWDSU’s conduct.)

–CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.