CNN —

Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died at the age of 24 on Monday, USA Nordic has announced.

A GoFundMe page shared by USA Nordic, who confirmed his death Wednesday, said he died in a motorcycle crash returning from work.

Gasienica, who was born in Mchenry, Illinois, represented the USA in his first Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022.

He made his International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping debut in 2015, and went on to represent the United States at FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, USA Nordic said in a statement published by U.S. Ski & Snowboard announcing his death.

“USA Nordic and the Ski Jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica,” USA Nordic said in a statement on Twitter.

“A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend.”

They added: “He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Patrick.”

CNN has reached out to the McHenry Police Department and Bull Valley Police Department for further details.