President Joe Biden has tapped Michael Tyler, a seasoned Democratic strategist, to serve as his campaign communications director, his campaign announced Thursday.

Tyler previously served as deputy communications director on Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 campaign and as spokesman and chief of staff to former chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez.

Tyler is set to officially join the campaign in July.

He most recently worked on behalf of the city of Atlanta in its unsuccessful bid to host the Democratic National Convention. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Tyler’s move to the Biden campaign.

“Michael Tyler is an exceptionally talented leader and communications professional, with a deep well of political expertise and experience,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

Tyler is one of just a handful of hires the Biden campaign has announced since the president launched his reelection bid in late April, joining Chavez Rodriguez, principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks and spokesman Kevin Munoz.

Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, has yet to open, with campaign staffers working out of offices at Democratic National Committee headquarters instead.

The campaign is expected to begin ramping up its staffing in the coming weeks, according to sources familiar with the plans.