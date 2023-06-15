CNN —

DJ Khaled refuses to let pain stop his golfing.

The uber-producer, who takes every opportunity he can to encourage folks to stay winning and remind them that he stays winning, has been documenting what’s been going on since he injured while surfing.

Khaled recently shared a video on social media in which he falls while surfing and slams into the water, hitting his board.

He later shared a video explaining that he was getting an x-ray.

“I’m just hoping it just a bruised muscle or just a bruise,” Khaled said in that video. “I just want to make sure the bone ain’t broken because I’ve been up 48 hours and I haven’t slept.

Nothing could keep the avid golfer off the course, however.

“The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise,” he explained. “They said on the bone they’ve seen a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture, so I’m gonna double check.”

“I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf,” he added. “For a lot of reasons: for my mind, for my peace.”

Khaled still managed to find the positive in the situation, even as he played through the pain.

“It’s actually making my swing super smooth cause I’m scared to hit it hard because of my pain,” he said. “I’m smiling even though I’m in pain. That’s how great golf is.”

Khaled, who last month was on the cover of Golf Digest and whose inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic kicks off July 20, posted a video Wednesday showing him discussing his injury with a medical professional in preparation for a possible CAT scan.