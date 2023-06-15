CNN —
Actor Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby boy, a representative for Pacino told CNN.
Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, a film producer, named their child Roman Pacino.
The Oscar-winning actor has three other children – two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.
When news broke earlier this month that Pacino was set to become a father again, his friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro, who at 79 welcomed his seventh child last month, shared his excitement.
“Go Al, God bless him,” De Niro said.