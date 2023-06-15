exp US grocery prices rise Nobilo LIVE 061404ASEG1 cnni BIZ_00004010.png
US grocery prices on the rise amid global disruptions
00:40 - Source: CNN
Washington, DC CNN  — 

Spending at US retailers rose last month, in a sign that consumers are still fueling the economy.

Retail sales at stores, online and in restaurants grew 0.3% in May from April, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. That’s above economists’ expectations of a 0.1% decline, according to Refinitiv.

The report reflects resilient consumer spending despite rapid interest-rate hikes and lingering economic uncertainty.

Retail sales data is adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.