An American woman and an unidentified man were found dead Tuesday in a hotel room in Mexico, authorities said.

They were discovered in the Mexican resort village of El Pescadero in Baja California Sur state, a statement from the state attorney general’s office said.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was poisoning “by a substance to be determined without traces of violence in the body,” the attorney general’s office said.

Authorities were called Tuesday night to the hotel in the Todos Santos district of the village. They found the bodies of a 22-year-old woman from Newport Beach, California, and a man whose nationality has not yet been determined.

The pair had been dead for approximately 10 to 11 hours, authorities said.

“No evidence of violence or alteration of the scene was found at the location,” the attorney general’s office said.