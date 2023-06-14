Space Next Chapter

Curiosity rover captures colorful postcard of Mars

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 1:01 PM EDT, Wed June 14, 2023
This composite panoramic image, shot by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on April 8, 2023, shows the "Marker Band Valley" colorized and at different times of day.
NASA
The face of a bear appears to take shape on the Martian surface in this new image taken by the HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Two craters create the eyes, a circular fracture shapes the face, and a V-shaped collapse structure represents the nose.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
The Curiosity rover discovered this rock, smaller than a penny, that resembles a flower or piece of coral within Gale Crater on February 24. The small pieces in this photo were created billions of years ago when minerals carried by water cemented the rock.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
NASA's Curiosity rover used two cameras to create this selfie in front of "Mont Mercou," a rock formation that stands 20 feet tall.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
The Ingenuity helicopter captured this color image of Mars from 16 feet above the planet's surface in April 2021. It's <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/world/mars-helicopter-color-image-third-flight-scn/index.html" target="_blank">the first color image</a> ever taken during flight by a rotorcraft on Mars.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere, from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
This 2016 self-portrait of the Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the Quela drilling location in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
This photo of a preserved river channel on Mars was taken by an orbiting satellite, with color overlaid to show different elevations. Blue is low and yellow is high.
NASA
The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this 2018 image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
ESA/DLR/FU Berlin
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area with unusual texture on the southern floor of Gale Crater.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.
NASA
Although Mars isn't geologically active like Earth, surface features have been heavily shaped by wind. Wind-carved features such as these, called yardangs, are common on the red planet. On the sand, the wind forms ripples and small dunes. In Mars' thin atmosphere, light is not scattered much, so the shadows cast by the yardangs are sharp and dark.
JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA
These small, hematite-rich concretions are near Fram Crater, visited by NASA's Opportunity rover in April 2004. The area shown is 1.2 inches across. The view comes from the microscopic imager on Opportunity's robotic arm, with color information added from the rover's panoramic camera. These minerals suggest that Mars had a watery past.
JPL-Caltech/Cornell/USGS/NASA
This image shows seasonal flows in Valles Marineris on Mars, which are called recurring slope lineae, or RSL. These Martian landslides appear on slopes during the spring and summer.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Mars is known to have planet-encircling dust storms. These 2001 images from NASA's Mars Global Surveyor orbiter show a dramatic change in the planet's appearance when haze raised by duststorm activity in the south became globally distributed.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
This composite image, looking toward the higher regions of Mount Sharp, was taken in September 2015 by NASA's Curiosity rover. In the foreground is a long ridge teeming with hematite. Just beyond is an undulating plain rich in clay minerals. And just beyond that are a multitude of rounded buttes, all high in sulfate minerals. The changing mineralogy in these layers suggests a changing environment in early Mars, though all involve exposure to water billions of years ago.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time in April 2019.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this 2016 image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. The view looks back at the rover's tracks leading up the north-facing slope of Knudsen Ridge, which forms part of the southern edge of Marathon Valley.
JPL-Caltech/NASA
HiRISE captured layered deposits and a bright ice cap at the Martian north pole.
JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA
Nili Patera is a region on Mars in which dunes and ripples are moving rapidly. HiRISE, onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, continues to monitor this area every couple of months to see changes over seasonal and annual time scales.
JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA
NASA's Curiosity rover captured its highest-resolution panorama of the Martian surface in late 2019. This includes more than 1,000 images and 1.8 billion pixels.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
This image, combining data from two instruments aboard NASA's Mars Global Surveyor, depicts an orbital view of the north polar region of Mars. The ice-rich polar cap is 621 miles across, and the dark bands in are deep troughs. To the right of center, a large canyon, Chasma Boreale, almost bisects the ice cap. Chasma Boreale is about the length of the United States' famous Grand Canyon and up to 1.2 miles deep.
JPL-Caltech/MSSS/NASA
A dramatic, fresh impact crater dominates this image taken by the HiRISE camera in November 2013. The crater spans approximately 100 feet and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area.
JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/NASA
This dark mound, called Ireson Hill, is on the Murray formation on lower Mount Sharp, near a location where NASA's Curiosity rover examined a linear sand dune in February 2017.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Is that cookies and cream on Mars? No, it's just polar dunes dusted with ice and sand.
CaSSIS/ESA/Roscosmos
The cloud in the center of this image is actually a dust tower that occurred in 2010 and was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor.
MSSS/JPL-Caltech/NASA
HiRISE took this image of a kilometer-size crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars in June 2014. The crater shows frost on all its south-facing slopes in late winter as Mars is heading into spring.
JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA
The two largest quakes detected by NASA's InSight appear to have originated in a region of Mars called Cerberus Fossae. Scientists previously spotted signs of tectonic activity here, including landslides. This image was taken by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter.
JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/NASA
This image is the first photograph ever taken from the surface of Mars. It was taken on July 20, 1976, by the Viking 1 lander shortly after it touched down on the planet.
NASA
The best photos of Mars

CNN  — 

The Curiosity rover has captured a stunning new mosaic that reveals the dramatic, colorful hues of morning and afternoon light on the surface of Mars.

The robotic explorer used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take panoramas of the Marker Band Valley on April 8 before leaving the site. One panorama was taken at 9:20 a.m., while the other was taken at 3:40 p.m., both local Mars time.

The black-and-white panoramas captured how different the landscape looks at two different times of day, and color was added in post-processing by a team at NASA. The blue light signifies the morning, while the yellow light indicates the afternoon.

The image is similar to another postcard taken by Curiosity in November 2021.

“Anyone who’s been to a national park knows the scene looks different in the morning than it does in the afternoon,” said Curiosity engineer Doug Ellison at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. “Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage — but instead of stage lights, we’re relying on the Sun.”

Ellison, who serves as the Mars exploration team’s lead on rover cams, devised the plan for Curiosity to take the panoramas and processed the images to create the new mosaic.

Curiosity has been exploring the foothills of the 3-mile-tall (5-kilometer) Mount Sharp at the center of Gale Crater since it landed in 2012. In the image, Marker Band Valley can be seen beyond the rover’s tracks, where the robotic explorer unexpectedly discovered evidence of an ancient lake.

The shadows are more pronounced in the image because the panoramas were taken during winter at Gale Crater, when airborne dust is closer to the surface.

“Mars’ shadows get sharper and deeper when there’s low dust and softer when there’s lots of dust,” Ellison said.

