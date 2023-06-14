Daniel Penny is pictured on May 12, 2023.
David Dee Delgado/Reuters
CNN  — 

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case. 

Penny was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges. 

Penny surrendered to police last month to face a second-degree manslaughter charge. He has since been out on bond. 

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny is taken from a New York City Police precinct under arrest for the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after being placed in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2023. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Penny held Neely, a homeless man and street artist, in a chokehold on the subway train May 1 after Neely began shouting at passengers that he was hungry and thirsty and didn’t care if he died. Penny forced 30-year-old Neely to the train floor and restrained him in a chokehold until he stopped breathing. A medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide. 

CNN has reached out to Penny’s attorneys and the lawyers representing Neely’s family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.