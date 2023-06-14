CNN —

Amazon is turning to artificial intelligence to make it simpler to sift through thousands of user reviews. The company is incorporating a new tool to help customers quickly determine the pros and cons of various products — which could also cut down the time shoppers spend contemplating before making a purchase.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges during an arraignment Tuesday in a Miami federal courthouse after being indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. It’s the first time in American history that a former president has faced federal charges. Trump described the indictment as “the most evil and heinous abuse of power” and called the charges “fake and fabricated.” He was arrested and booked alongside his aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, who faces several obstruction- and concealment-related charges stemming from the alleged mishandling of classified information. No cameras were permitted in the courtroom, but sketch artists were able to capture the scene.

2. NATO

More than 10,000 troops from around the globe are participating in “Air Defender 2023” — NATO’s largest air defense exercise in its history. This week, hundreds of warplanes from NATO’s different nations took to the skies over Germany to simulate the alliance’s response to an attack on a member country. The aim is to get pilots around the world ready should they need to fight together against a common enemy. The commanders insist that the exercise is not a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it does send a timely message as Moscow unleashes punishing air attacks on Ukraine as part of the now 16-month invasion of its neighbor.

3. Food prices

Grocery prices are rising again, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation. Overall, grocery prices were nearly 6% more expensive in May than they were a year ago. Menu prices have risen about 8% over the past year. Together, food prices jumped nearly 7% throughout the year, once again outpacing overall annual inflation, which came in at 4%. Among the food items that notched increases, certain ones became significantly more expensive over the course of the year: Margarine spiked 23%, flour jumped 17%, bread spiked 13% and sugar rose 11%. On the other hand, egg prices are in a historic decline just a few months after spiking earlier this year.

4. Helicopter mishap

A total of 15 US service members have been evacuated for treatment after a helicopter accident in Syria on Sunday, including some who are in serious condition, according to a US defense official familiar with the incident. An investigation is underway after the helicopter encountered a problem that caused a hard landing during takeoff, a Pentagon official said. The incident occurred at a base in northeastern Syria used by US forces, and “no enemy fire was reported,” the officials said. The US has approximately 900 troops in Syria as part of the ongoing mission to defeat ISIS.

5. Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights, in just their sixth season in the National Hockey League, won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Tuesday night. The team defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3. After the game, each player took a turn, as is tradition, in hoisting the famed trophy. “(It’s) one of the craziest feelings I’ve ever had,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said after the victory. “Just to know that I did it with my 25, 30 best friends makes it that much more special,” he added. With the win, the Golden Knights became the second-fastest franchise in the NHL’s modern era — since 1943-44 — to win a championship. The Edmonton Oilers won the Stanley Cup in their fifth season in the NHL.

IN MEMORIAM

Cormac McCarthy, long considered one of America’s greatest writers, has died of natural causes, his publisher said Tuesday. He was 89. McCarthy wrote a dozen novels, including the bestseller “All the Pretty Horses” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Road.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

50 million

That’s roughly how many people in the US quit their jobs in the two years after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing various pressures like burnout or child care needs. Amid a tight labor market, many were also able to find better jobs with better pay. But now, experts say “The Great Resignation” is over and mass layoffs in some industries may be causing Americans to stay put.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We have decided not to pursue disciplinary action.”

— A spokesperson for the US Office of the Special Counsel, saying President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, received a warning letter for violating the Hatch Act. Jean-Pierre’s use of the term “mega MAGA” from the White House podium was found to be in violation of the law, which is supposed to stop the federal government from affecting elections or going about its activities in a partisan manner.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Artist Recycles Old Keyboards Into Famous Paintings

