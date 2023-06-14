exp Google AI regulation Becky Anderson Karan Bhatia intv 060711ASEG1 CNNI World _00072823.png
CNN gets Google's view on AI regulation
07:38 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
exp Google AI regulation Becky Anderson Karan Bhatia intv 060711ASEG1 CNNI World _00072823.png
CNN gets Google's view on AI regulation
07:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Google wants to make it easier for online shoppers to know how clothing will look on them before making a purchase.

The company on Wednesday announced a new virtual try-on feature that uses generative AI, the same technology underpinning a new crop of chatbots and image creation tools, to show clothes on a wide selection of body types.

With the feature, shoppers can see how an item would drape, fold, cling, stretch or form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of models in various poses, according to the company.

Google is also launching a feature that helps users find similar clothing pieces in different colors, patterns or styles, from merchants across the web, using a visual matching algorithm powered by AI.

Google's new virtual try-on feature uses generative AI to show clothes on a wide selection of body types. Although the models are real, the tool learned to match the shape of the shirt to the person in varying angles.
Google's new virtual try-on feature uses generative AI to show clothes on a wide selection of body types. Although the models are real, the tool learned to match the shape of the shirt to the person in varying angles.
Google

These efforts are part of Google’s bigger push to defend its search engine from the threat posed by a wave of new AI-powered tools in the wake of the viral success of ChatGPT. At the Google I/O developer conference last month, the company spent more than 90 minutes teasing a long list of AI announcements, including expanding access to its existing chatbot Bard and bringing new AI capabilities to Google Search.

Google said it developed the virtual try-on option using many pairs of images of more than 80 models standing forward and sideways, from sizes XS to XL, and with varying skin tones, body shapes and ethnic backgrounds. The AI-powered tool then learned to match the shape of certain shirts in those positions to generate realistic images of the person from all angles.

The feature will initially work with women’s tops from brands such as Anthropology, Loft, H&M and Everlane. Google said it will expand to men’s shirts in the future. Google also said the tool will get more precise over time.

Google isn’t the only e-commerce company blending generative AI into the shopping experience. Some companies such as Shopify and Instacart are using the technology to help inform customers’ shopping decisions. Amazon is experimenting with using artificial intelligence to sum up customer feedback about products on the site, with the potential to cut down on the time shoppers spend sifting through reviews before making a purchase. And eBay recently rolled out an AI tool to help sellers generate product listing descriptions.