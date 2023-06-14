CNN —

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing this weekend, the State Department announced on Wednesday – a significant trip that comes as the Biden administration navigates its complicated relationship with China.

The top US diplomat was originally slated to travel to the Chinese capital in early February, but postponed his trip due to the surveillance balloon incident.

“While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges,” he added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.