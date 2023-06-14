CNN —

It started out that Kelis “wouldn’t bother” to address speculation she is in a May-December romance with actor Bill Murray. But, in fact, she did have a bit to say.

After writing on social media that she wouldn’t respond to questions about whether or not they are dating, the 43-year-old singer later posted a comment which seemed to address her status with the 72-year-old actor.

She recently posted a series of photos and video on her verified Instagram account, enjoying the summer weather, captioned, “I’m a beach bum.”

After someone commented, “Bill got u out here riding his wave” and the “media is destroying y’all lol,” Kelis responded, “Lol yeah maybe for now.”

“Everyones dumb and will believe everything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy,” she replied. “So who’s really laughing [laughing emoji] now that’s funny.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kelis and Murray for comment.