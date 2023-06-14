exp IMF on tackling inflation_00013416.png
IMF chief says inflation is a priority
01:57 - Source: CNN
Economy 15 videos
exp IMF on tackling inflation_00013416.png
IMF chief says inflation is a priority
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Existing and aspiring UK homeowners are bracing for a fresh wave of misery as a rise in benchmark borrowing costs threatens to push up monthly mortgage payments.

The yield on the country’s two-year government bonds — which is used to set interest rates on mortgages — jumped to 4.87% on Tuesday.

That is the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and above the peak hit last fall when the UK government bond, or gilt, market was thrown into turmoil by the prospect of unfunded tax cuts and higher borrowing planned by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Gilt yields shot up on Tuesday after official data showed the fastest growth in UK wages on record — when excluding a rebound from the pandemic — in the three months to the end of April.

The figures have pointed to persistent inflationary pressures, increasing the chances of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England and driving up gilt yields.

Craig Inches, a senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, told CNN there had been a “big, big change in the expectation of interest rate moves.”

Inches, who oversees £40 billion ($51 billion) in fixed-income assets such as bonds, said that this time “economic fundamentals,” rather than political missteps, were boosting gilt yields.

That’s bad news for millions of mortgage borrowers in the United Kingdom, he said, given the “very strong correlation” between gilt yields and interest rates on fixed-term mortgages.

Mortgage pain

The interest rate on the typical UK mortgage may have dropped since the drama of last fall, but it has been steadily rising since the start of May as inflation has proved stickier than the central bank expected.

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 5.9% on Wednesday, according to data from product comparison website Moneyfacts. That’s lower than the 6.7% it hit last October, but still far above the 3.4% it stood at a year ago.

According to an analysis by Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, the average household on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage that covers 75% of the property’s value can expect to pay up to £500 ($634) more a month if it were to refinance today.

With 800,000 fixed-rate mortgages due to expire in the latter half of this year, according to UK Finance, an association of banks and financial service providers, borrowers are bracing for another nasty shock to their monthly outgoings when they refinance.

Major lender HSBC (HBCYF) told CNN that it had temporarily withdrawn some of its mortgage products last week, and that it would hike rates on some of its mortgages from Thursday.

A spokesperson for HSBC UK said the bank aimed to provide its customers with “good deals,” but that its funding costs had increased over the past few days.

“We’ve had to reflect that in our mortgage rates,” the spokesperson said.

Likewise, Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, told CNN: “Banks’ cost of borrowing has gone up, so they have to pass on that cost to borrowers through [more expensive] mortgages.”

A ‘chronic problem’

Gilt yields, which move in the opposite direction to gilt prices, soared in late September as investors rushed to sell their holdings following the disastrous “mini” budget conceived by Truss and her government.

Her plan to go on a £45 billion ($57 billion) borrowing binge stoked fears that the UK’s public finances were on an unsustainable path.

Gilt yields soared in the fall after the government of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a plan to slash taxes and ramp up borrowing.
Gilt yields soared in the fall after the government of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a plan to slash taxes and ramp up borrowing.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

But, this time, investors are less concerned about the country’s creditworthiness than about its struggles to get inflation under control.

Consumer prices rose 8.7% in April compared with a year ago, outpacing inflation in Europe and the United States.

When inflation is high, the value of fixed-income assets like bonds decreases and investors tend to sell their holdings or hold off on purchases until new, higher-yielding bonds appear on the market, providing a bigger return.

“The ‘mini’ budget had a very clean cause — it was a panic, really, among bond investors — and it was very easy to cure that panic by changing the government,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

“[UK inflation] is a chronic problem, and it’s not something that you can deal with quickly.”