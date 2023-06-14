Planes land and take off from Harry Reid International Airport on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Planes land and take off from Harry Reid International Airport on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
New airliners will soon be required to have a second barrier between the passenger cabin and cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has finalized a rule requiring extra security for cockpits of newly-manufactured commercial aircraft. The secondary cockpit barrier rule will apply to passenger planes manufactured starting in the summer of 2025.

The barrier, which may look more like a gate than a hardened door, will be locked into place when the cockpit door is opened during flight – such as to allow pilots to access the lavatory. Airlines currently use procedures like blocking the door with a beverage cart or stationing a flight attendant in the front of the plane.

Airline pilots have pushed for this security device since 9/11, as well as advocating for a wider barrier requirement that would cover passenger and cargo aircraft currently flying. Lawmakers are considering whether to require the retrofitting of secondary barriers on airliners currently flying as part of a broad FAA policy bill.

The largest union representing pilots said the rule comes “after years of needless delay.” Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement that “ensuring that no terrorist—domestic or international—breaches another aircraft flight deck door again should be one of this nation’s highest security priorities.”