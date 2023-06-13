Tim Cook bets his legacy on augmented reality

Clare Duffy
By Clare Duffy, CNN
Updated 9:50 AM EDT, Tue June 13, 2023
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

When Tim Cook took over as Apple CEO from Steve Jobs nearly 12 years ago, some thought the company was already at its peak.

Under Cook, however, Apple’s market cap has surged by more than 700% to nearly $3 trillion. Its iPhone business has continued to be a juggernaut, fueled by new features and pricing strategies under his watch. And Apple has built up a robust services business, including paid music, TV and gaming products, giving the company a steady revenue stream not beholden to the cyclical nature of hardware sales.

But missing from Cook’s tenure at Apple has been the kind of massive, exciting product innovation seen during the Jobs years that could change how people interact with technology. Until now.

Last week, Apple introduced the Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset that the company says will usher in a new era of “spatial computing.” The headset blends both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images on live video of the real world. It’s Apple’s biggest, and riskiest, product launch in years.

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

I tried Apple's new headset. Here's what it's like to use

Cook has for years extolled the promise of augmented reality, touting its potential to help people communicate and collaborate with each other. At its event last week, Cook called the headset a “revolutionary product” and “the first product you look through, not at.”

But Cook is also better known as an operations mastermind than a product visionary. The two biggest product launches under Cook prior to the Vision Pro were the Apple Watch in 2015 and AirPods the following year. Those products proved to be successful moneymakers, but they didn’t exactly create a new paradigm for the company or the industry in the way the iPhone did under Jobs.

The Vision Pro, which goes on sale early next year, could end up being the product that defines Cook’s legacy, whether it fails or succeeds. And its success is anything but guaranteed.

Virtual and augmented reality remains a nascent market with little mainstream consumer adoption. Apple plans to charge a hefty $3,499 for its headset, which currently has limited apps and experiences, and requires users to stay tethered to a battery pack the size of an iPhone. And that’s saying nothing of the challenges of convincing users to regularly wear a computer on their faces.

“The world of the headset is a real challenge … it’s proven to be a challenge to create a mass market for that,” said Margaret O’Mara, tech historian and professor at the University of Washington. “The iPhone came about after many years of companies, Apple and others, trying to create a kind of supercomputer in your pocket, there was a long history of attempts. And it came on the market when a lot of people already had some sort of cellphone.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a portrait at Apple's global headquarters in Cupertino, California in 2016.
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a portrait at Apple's global headquarters in Cupertino, California in 2016.
Andrew Burton/The Washington Post/Getty Images
From left, then-Apple COO Tim Cook, Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Phil Schiller, executive vice president for product marketing, answer questions after Jobs introduced new versions of the iMac and the iLife software applications at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, in 2007.
From left, then-Apple COO Tim Cook, Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Phil Schiller, executive vice president for product marketing, answer questions after Jobs introduced new versions of the iMac and the iLife software applications at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, in 2007.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
Cook speaks in front of an image of an iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in 2011.
Cook speaks in front of an image of an iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in 2011.
Reuters/Alamy
Photographers use iPhones to take photos of Cook during a break in a Senate hearing held by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Investigations in 2013. Cook and other Apple officials were on hand to explain the company's filings after the subcommittee accused Apple of tax avoidance.
Photographers use iPhones to take photos of Cook during a break in a Senate hearing held by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Investigations in 2013. Cook and other Apple officials were on hand to explain the company's filings after the subcommittee accused Apple of tax avoidance.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP
Cook, holding an iPhone 6 Plus and wearing an Apple Watch, discusses the new products during an event in Cupertino in September 2014.
Cook, holding an iPhone 6 Plus and wearing an Apple Watch, discusses the new products during an event in Cupertino in September 2014.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Cook greets the crowd with U2 singer Bono as U2 guitarist The Edge looks on during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino in September 2014.
Cook greets the crowd with U2 singer Bono as U2 guitarist The Edge looks on during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino in September 2014.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Cook takes a photo with an Apple employee during the launch of the iPhone 6 at an Apple store in Palo Alto, California, in September 2014.
Cook takes a photo with an Apple employee during the launch of the iPhone 6 at an Apple store in Palo Alto, California, in September 2014.
Tony Avelar/AP