US inflation is coming back down to Earth: Consumer prices in May rose at the slowest annual pace since March 2021, according to fresh data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge that measures price changes for a basket of goods and services, increased 4% for the year ending in May.
That represents a sharp pullback from April’s 4.9% and is slightly below economists’ expectations for a 4.1% gain, according to Refinitiv.
It’s the 11th consecutive month that inflation, as measured by the CPI, has slowed.
On a monthly basis, prices ticked up 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to increase by 0.2% from April to May.
