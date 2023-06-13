exp U.S. federal reserve interest rate ryan patel intv fst 061203aseg2 cnni u.s._00001029.png
Feds to decide if it will raise interest rates again
Minneapolis CNN  — 

US inflation is coming back down to Earth: Consumer prices in May rose at the slowest annual pace since March 2021, according to fresh data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge that measures price changes for a basket of goods and services, increased 4% for the year ending in May.

That represents a sharp pullback from April’s 4.9% and is slightly below economists’ expectations for a 4.1% gain, according to Refinitiv.

It’s the 11th consecutive month that inflation, as measured by the CPI, has slowed.

On a monthly basis, prices ticked up 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to increase by 0.2% from April to May.

This story is developing and will be updated.