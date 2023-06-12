Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, June 12. He was flying to Florida for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.
In pictures: The federal indictment of Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, June 12. He was flying to Florida for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.
Bryan Woolston/AP

Published 1:38 PM EDT, Mon June 12, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice over potential mishandling of classified documents.

Trump is charged with 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, according to the indictment. It marks the first time in American history that a former president has faced federal charges.

The 49-page indictment included new details about how Trump allegedly took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in 2021 and resisted the government's attempts to retrieve the classified materials. In his statement, special counsel Jack Smith encouraged the public to read it "in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he called the indictment "a political hit job." He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Miami, where he will be read the charges against him.

Police place tape in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami, a day before Trump's court appearance.
Police place tape in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in Miami, a day before Trump's court appearance.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Trump supporters wave flags outside the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, June 11.
Trump supporters wave flags outside the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, June 11.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Trump delivers remarks during the North Carolina Republican Party's annual convention on Saturday, June 10. "I stand before you today as the only candidate who has what it takes to smash this corrupt system and to truly drain the swamp," said Trump, who is running for president again.
Trump delivers remarks during the North Carolina Republican Party's annual convention on Saturday, June 10. "I stand before you today as the only candidate who has what it takes to smash this corrupt system and to truly drain the swamp," said Trump, who is running for president again.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
A woman wears a hat with campaign stickers on it during the Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 10.
A woman wears a hat with campaign stickers on it during the Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 10.
George Walker IV/AP
Trump speaks to staff while flying from Georgia to North Carolina on June 10.
Trump speaks to staff while flying from Georgia to North Carolina on June 10.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
People cheer for Trump during the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus on June 10.
People cheer for Trump during the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus on June 10.
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The federal indictment against Trump included <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-indictment-classified-documents-06-09-23/h_2c8f8c7788241d21ed0f15d480597ed1" target="_blank">photos of where he allegedly stored classified documents</a> at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The federal indictment against Trump included photos of where he allegedly stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Jon Elswick/AP
Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement in Washington, DC, on Thursday, June 9. Smith said his office will seek a "speedy trial" while urging Americans to read the indictment to understand the "gravity of the crimes charged."
Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement in Washington, DC, on Thursday, June 9. Smith said his office will seek a "speedy trial" while urging Americans to read the indictment to understand the "gravity of the crimes charged."
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images