Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, June 12. He was flying to Florida for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice over potential mishandling of classified documents.

Trump is charged with 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, according to the indictment. It marks the first time in American history that a former president has faced federal charges.

The 49-page indictment included new details about how Trump allegedly took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in 2021 and resisted the government's attempts to retrieve the classified materials. In his statement, special counsel Jack Smith encouraged the public to read it "in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he called the indictment "a political hit job." He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Miami, where he will be read the charges against him.