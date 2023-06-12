CNN —

Fred Ryan, the publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, announced on Monday that he will step down from the position after nearly a decade at the helm of the newspaper.

Ryan, who previously worked for former President Ronald Reagan, said he will exit the position to head the nonpartisan Center on Public Civility, which is being launched by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

Ryan said that he will stay in his position as publisher until August 1 to help with the transition.

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of the newspaper, said in a message to staff that Patty Stonesifer, the founding chief executive of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will serve as interim chief executive, effective immediately.

“In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to spending time with all of my friends and colleagues across The Post to convey my deep appreciation for your many impressive contributions to our success,” Ryan wrote in a memo to staff. “I am committed to providing my full support as the interim CEO charts the course of this transition and the bright future ahead for The Post.”