Former President Donald Trump greets people inside his resort in Doral, Florida, near Miami.
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Former President Donald Trump greets people inside his resort in Doral, Florida, near Miami.
Exclusive video shows Trump at his hotel on eve of arraignment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
05 succesion s4e8 split
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drivers wait in traffic during the morning rush hour commute in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022, as gas prices hit over $6 dollars per gallon. - Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal speaks on stage during a Keynote presentation at the 2020 International CES, at the Park MGM Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Meet Elon Musk's replacement at Twitter
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spill mattingly cnntm
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rupert friend homeland
Jake Tapper to 'Homeland' star: How did this show change TV?
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
climate activist glue podium switzerland contd lon orig na
Host loses it as TV debate interrupted. See what happened
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colbert
Film and TV writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson fox late night shows lon orig na
Hear late night hosts' reaction to Carlson and Lemon's exit from cable news
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Johan Goldberg
Hear why ex-Fox employee thinks Tucker Carlson may go 'full Joe Rogan'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Viewers Camerota SCREENGRAB
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Nelson, joined by fellow members of the Dominion Voting Systems legal team, speaks to members of the media outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 18, 2023. - Vote machine maker Dominion and Fox News settled a defamation case over falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election aired on the conservative TV network, a US judge announced Tuesday.
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper smile vpx
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dominion lawyer justin nelson vpx
Hear from Dominion lawyer after settlement with Fox News
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elie Honig
Honig says Fox is 'headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

CNN  — 

The cameras are once again trained on Donald Trump.

The disgraced former president will be the subject of another cascade of historic headlines Tuesday as he is arraigned in Florida on 37 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified information after he left office.

The high-stakes indictment puts news organizations, and the nation as a whole, in uncharted territory. News outlets have been preparing in haste for this moment since last week, when the charges were formally unveiled against Trump. Anchors, correspondents, reporters, and photographers from every major national — and international — outlet have descended on Florida to cover the historic proceeding.

Television news outlets were already in special coverage on Monday, offering live rolling images as Trump made his way from New Jersey to Florida, complete with overhead helicopter shots showing his motorcade navigating to the airport and his plane touching down in Miami.

CNN offered special programming throughout the day. Led by its top anchors and featuring insights from its most prominent analysts, the network previewed the unprecedented events that are set to unfold over the next 24 hours in the Sunshine State. Other outlets set the stage in their own ways.

The extraordinary deployment resembled preparations ahead of a major hurricane bearing down on millions in South Florida. Only this time, outlets were making preparations for a political storm.

While highly choreographed, the indictment will present some challenging unknowns to newsrooms. Authorities in Miami are currently preparing for protests around the federal courthouse and such demonstrations could add another potential layer to the coverage.

But, most notably, newsrooms will have to determine how to cover Trump when he takes the podium and likely unleashes a monsoon of lies, distortions, and brutish attacks against his perceived political enemies.

In a repeat of his strategy following his New York arraignment earlier this year, Trump is expected to deliver remarks after his appearance in court. The former president, and leading Republican presidential candidate, is slated to speak from his Bedminster golf club shortly after 8pm and hold a fundraiser.

The move — once again — puts newsrooms in a not unfamiliar position: to take Trump live or not?

More broadly speaking, the whole affair will certainly raise evergreen and thorny new questions about best practices in covering the now twice-indicted president. Nearly eight years since Trump crashed onto the political scene, there remains no agreed upon playbook, which will surely be evident in coverage decisions on display in the next 24 hours.