Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former showman leader, dies at 86

Rome CNN —

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire and former Italian prime minister who once described himself as the “Jesus Christ of politics,” has died at a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirmed on Monday.

Berlusconi, who had a recent history of health issues, had recently been diagnosed with leukemia, Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital said. He had been admitted to the hospital before with breathing problems, and attended a check-up there on Friday.

The politician, who was long regarded as Italy’s most colorful public figure, was elected prime minister three times and served for a total of nine years, longer than anyone since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Affectionately nicknamed “Il Cavaliere” (The Knight), his career was marked by a series of political, financial and personal scandals, many of which landed him in court.

He was tried on charges ranging from tax evasion and bribery to corruption and having sex with an underage prostitute. But only one case stuck – a 2012 conviction for tax evasion in a deal involving television rights.

Berlusconi was voted out of parliament in 2013. But never one to give up the fight, he re-emerged in early 2018 as a kind of grandfatherly elder statesman, the kingmaker of a right-wing alliance involving his Forza Italia party.

After the Court of Milan granted him “rehabilitation” later that year, effectively lifting the ban on him re-entering politics that was in place following his 2012 tax fraud conviction, he announced he would run for a seat in the European Parliament.

He was elected in May 2019, at 83 years old, and remained in office as a Member of the European Parliament at the time of his death.

Berlusconi also led his Forza Italia party, which he revived in 2013 after leaving the People of Freedom party, to victory with the center-right coalition with Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini in September 2022, though he did not have a government portfolio.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a political debate show in February 2008. Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis Historical/Getty Images An image from Berlusconi's book "Una storia italiana" shows him during his early singing career. Berlusconi sent copies of the book to Italian voters ahead of the 2001 election. Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Berlusconi, right, with journalist Indro Montanelli in 1977. Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and Rete 4 in 1984. Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi leaves a 1985 news conference in Paris. Michel Clement/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi poses for a photo in 1986, the year he bought the football club AC Milan. Francis Apesteguy/French Select/Getty Images Berlusconi married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990. Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi speaks during a center-right coalition rally in Naples, Italy, in March 1993. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi announced in November 1993 that he would be entering the world of politics. He started the Forza Italia party in 1994. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi is surrounded by supporters during a rally in Rome in February 1994. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi was elected prime minister for the first time in May 1994. Langevin Jacques/Sygma/Getty Images Berlusconi chats with lawmaker Cesare Previti at the Italian Senate during a vote of confidence for Berlusconi's government in May 1994. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi meets with Pope John Paul II in May 1994. Vatican Pool/Hulton Archive/Getty Images US President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton meet Berlusconi and his wife, Veronica, during an official visit to Rome in June 1994. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi waves while attending a European Council meeting in Corfu, Greece, in June 1994. William Stevens/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Berlusconi plays with daughters Barbara, left, and Eleonora in Milan. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi speaks to the press on December 23, 1994, a day after he submitted his resignation to President Oscar Scalfaro. He had lost the support of other political parties. Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi ran for prime minister in 1996 but lost to Romano Prodi. He ran again in 2001 and was elected. Here, he campaigns in Tatanto, Italy, in May 2001. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Berlusconi smiles during a rally in Rome in May 2001. Two days later, he won the general election. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi addresses a court in Milan in June 2003. He was defending himself against corruption charges linked to his media company. Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images Berlusconi wipes his jacket during a news conference in Rome in 2006. He lost the election that year to Romano Prodi. Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press Berlusconi leaves a Milan hospital in 2009 after being treated for injuries he received during a campaign rally. A man wielding a model of Milan's cathedral attacked Berlusconi, breaking his nose and some of his teeth. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Berlusconi hands the Berlusconi Trophy to AC Milan's Massimo Ambrosini in August 2011. The trophy is awarded annually to the winner of a friendly football match in Milan. Claudio Villa/Getty Images Berlusconi waves as he leaves a court in Milan in September 2011. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi attends the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in November 2011. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering a speech in Rome in October 2013. That month, Berlusconi was preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to support his party in 2006. He would be convicted in 2015 and banned from holding public office for five years. Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press Berlusconi smiles as he arrives at his home in Rome in 2015. Italy's top court had just cleared him of charges that he paid for sex with an underage dancer and then abused his position as prime minister to cover it up. Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi holds his ballot before casting his vote in the referendum on constitutional reform in December 2016. Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images Berlusconi appears on the television talk show "L'aria che tira" in Rome in January 2018. Remo Casilli/Newscom/Reuters Berlusconi has makeup applied before a television appearance in February 2018. Giuseppe Lami/Associated Press Berlusconi appears on the television program "Tagada" in February 2018. Angelo Carconi/Associated Press Berlusconi gives a speech during a political rally in Milan in February 2018. Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Berlusconi speaks during a rally in Rome in 2019. Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images From left, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, Berlusconi and Forza Italia MP Renato Brunetta assess flood damage in Venice, Italy, in 2019. Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi speaks at a rally in September 2022. That month he won a seat in Italy's Senate, representing the northern municipality of Monza. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images Berlusconi casts his vote during the Lombardy regional elections in Milan on February 12. Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Berlusconi waves from inside a car after being discharged from a hospital in Milan on May 19. Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images In pictures: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Prev Next

Beppe Severgnini, a columnist and author of a book on Berlusconi, described the politician as a “protopopulist” whose success had paved the way for leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Britain’s Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump.

“Berlusconi was actually less arrogant and less obnoxious than most but nonetheless he started it all,” Severgnini said.

“The legacy of Berlusconi was he could read the weaknesses and temptations of a nation. That’s what he really is a master of. He absolved us of all our sins, we were acquitted even before we committed those sins, and he was not a leader, he was a follower in a way, he followed the ‘pancia’ – the guts of Italy.”

Media outside the San Raffaele hospital, where Berlusconi died, on Monday. Claudia Greco/Reuters

Property developer to political power

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi was first to make his name as a business tycoon, at one point becoming the richest man in Italy.

He gave notice early of his showman side by working as a lounge-room crooner aboard a cruise ship to help attend university, where he studied law.

Various low-level commercial enterprises followed before the fledgling entrepreneur enjoyed his first real success in property development in the late 1960s when he was involved in a project to build Milano Two – nearly 4,000 flats – outside Milan.

After amassing a fortune from his property portfolio in the 1970s, he diversified his interests by setting up a TV cable company, Telemilano, and buying two other cable channels in an effort to break the national TV monopoly in Italy. In 1978, these channels were incorporated into his newly formed Fininvest group, which included department stores, insurance companies and even AC Milan – one of the world’s biggest football clubs, which he owned for 31 years.

Berlusconi turned his attention to politics in 1993 when he formed the center-right Forza Italia Party, named for “Forza, Italia!” (Go, Italy!), a chant heard at Italian national soccer team games.

Berlusconi with supporters during a Forza rally in Rome in 1994. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The following year, in a snap election, he became prime minister. However, a dispute with his right-wing coalition partners from the Northern League Party, as well as an indictment for alleged tax fraud, ended Berlusconi’s tenure in the job after barely seven months. He was acquitted on appeal in 2000 after the statute of limitations had expired.

After defeat in the 1996 election to his political nemesis, Romano Prodi, he became embroiled in other financial scandals, including a charge of bribing tax inspectors. He denied any wrongdoing and was cleared again on appeal in 2000.

His fortunes turned again in 2001 when he was sworn in as prime minister for a second time. But Prodi – a former European Commission president – ended Berlusconi’s more successful reign with his center-left Union coalition victory in 2006. At that time, the tycoon had presided over the longest-serving post-war Italian government.

Despite having a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat after he collapsed during a political rally, he refused to slow down. Sporting a hair transplant, cosmetic surgery and a tan, Berlusconi returned to power for a third time in 2008 under the banner of the newly created People of Freedom party, which he left in 2013 when he created his Forza Italia party.

Ebbing authority

The next year proved to be one of extremes for the veteran politician. He was praised for his handling of the devastating earthquake that struck the Italian town of L’Aquila in April 2009, and survived criticism after urging survivors to see their plight like “a weekend of camping.”

But the following month, Berlusconi’s second wife, Veronica Lario, filed for divorce – alleging her then 73-year-old husband had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old aspiring model whose birthday party he had attended. Berlusconi said she was the daughter of a friend and that he had done nothing wrong.

In December that year, a man with a history of mental illness hit Berlusconi in the face with a replica of Milan’s cathedral at a campaign rally, breaking several of his teeth and fracturing his nose. Defense Minister Ignazio La Russa told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that the irrepressible Berlusconi continued to shake hands with supporters for “a couple of minutes” after being hit.

Berlusconi announcing his debut in politics to press in 1993. Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With the country’s economy reeling amid the financial crisis, pressure on Berlusconi grew. Gianfranco Fini – a former party ally – lashed out, accusing him of a lack of attention to the economy and structural reforms that Italy needs. The PM survived three votes of confidence in Parliament during 2010 and 2011, winning one by just three votes, but his authority continued to ebb.

Economists said Berlusconi commanded neither sufficient political authority to push through spending cuts nor the moral high ground to squeeze more taxes out of Italians while he faced trial on various charges. Other European leaders criticized him for failing to implement economic reform with sufficient urgency.

He resigned in November 2011, hours after the Italian lower house of parliament approved a series of austerity measures demanded by Europe to shore up confidence in the country’s economy.

Berlusconi giving a speech in 2013, the year he was found guilty of abuse of power. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Image

Meanwhile, the politician faced a serious personal challenge with charges of sex with an underage nightclub dancer at his lavish “bunga-bunga” parties.

He was found guilty in 2013 of paying for sex with a minor, 17-year-old Karima el Mahroug, and abuse of power. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but an appeals court later overturned the conviction.

Following his tax fraud conviction in 2012, Berlusconi was given a four-year prison sentence. However, he got away with a year of community service because in Italy, those over 70 do not generally go to jail.

Berlusconi also made headlines in 2022 when he disclosed he had reestablished a friendship with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday. He later criticized Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky for “starting the war” which put him at odds with his coalition partner and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

‘Nobel prize for salesmanship’

Perma-tanned and with a whiter-than-white smile, Berlusconi was never shy of the camera, or of blowing his own trumpet. Besides comparing himself with Jesus Christ at a dinner with supporters in 2006, he also once said he was “the best political leader in Europe and the world.”

According to Severgnini, Berlusconi was the ultimate salesman and knew that Italians had long been sympathetic to the idea of “il signore,” the powerful man.

“He also realized you can use religion and God in a certain way, he did that too. He also realized that women and sexual attraction is a powerful fuel and can be used in politics, he did that,” Severgnini said. “If there was a Nobel prize for salesmanship he would have won.”

Throughout his political career, Berlusconi’s penchant for much younger women was overlooked by his often traditionally Catholic support base. His most recent partner, Francesca Pascale, was nearly 50 years younger than him.

Demonstrators protest Berlusconi's government in 2011, holding a sign that reads "The playboy above suspicion." AFP/Getty Images

But in Severgnini’s view, the politician paid a price for his apparent inability to resist attractive young women.

“The thing with young women was what brought him down. Always younger, like young dancers out of nowhere, TV girls, all those people – he had no discipline and he was tempted. He was totally out of control. This was his downfall,” he said.