Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a political debate show in February 2008.
In pictures: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Published 5:17 AM EDT, Mon June 12, 2023

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirms.

In April he was diagnosed with leukemia, according to Corriere della Sera, a leading Italian newspaper.

The controversial media tycoon served three stints as Italy's prime minister, most recently between 2008 and 2011, before being banned from politics for six years following a conviction for tax fraud. He returned to frontline politics in 2022 when he won a seat in Italy's Senate, representing the northern municipality of Monza.

Berlusconi can arguably be called the godfather of modern populism, having launched his Forza Italia party in 1994. He began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate, a global player in the media business.

Berlusconi also owned the soccer club AC Milan for more than 30 years, harnessing the power of the beautiful game with his Forza Italia slogan, which had been a chant of Italian soccer fans.

An image from Berlusconi's book "Una storia italiana" shows him during his early singing career. Berlusconi sent copies of the book to Italian voters ahead of the 2001 election.
Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Berlusconi, right, with journalist Indro Montanelli in 1977.
Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi swims at a Tunisian beach in 1984. In 1980, he launched Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 followed in 1982, and Rete 4 in 1984.
Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi leaves a 1985 news conference in Paris.
Michel Clement/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi poses for a photo in 1986, the year he bought the football club AC Milan.
Francis Apesteguy/French Select/Getty Images
Berlusconi married his second wife, Veronica Lario, in 1990.
Umberto Cicconi/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi speaks during a center-right coalition rally in Naples, Italy, in March 1993.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi announced in November 1993 that he would be entering the world of politics. He started the Forza Italia party in 1994.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi is surrounded by supporters during a rally in Rome in February 1994.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi was elected prime minister for the first time in May 1994.
Langevin Jacques/Sygma/Getty Images
Berlusconi chats with lawmaker Cesare Previti at the Italian Senate during a vote of confidence for Berlusconi's government in May 1994.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi meets with Pope John Paul II in May 1994.
Vatican Pool/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
US President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton meet Berlusconi and his wife, Veronica, during an official visit to Rome in June 1994.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi waves while attending a European Council meeting in Corfu, Greece, in June 1994.
William Stevens/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Berlusconi plays with daughters Barbara, left, and Eleonora in Milan.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi speaks to the press on December 23, 1994, a day after he submitted his resignation to President Oscar Scalfaro. He had lost the support of other political parties.
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi ran for prime minister in 1996 but lost to Romano Prodi. He ran again in 2001 and was elected. Here, he campaigns in Tatanto, Italy, in May 2001.
Franco Origlia/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Berlusconi smiles during a rally in Rome in May 2001. Two days later, he won the general election.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi addresses a court in Milan in June 2003. He was defending himself against corruption charges linked to his media company.
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images
Berlusconi wipes his jacket during a news conference in Rome in 2006. He lost the election that year to Romano Prodi.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Berlusconi leaves a Milan hospital in 2009 after being treated for injuries he received during a campaign rally. A man wielding a model of Milan's cathedral attacked Berlusconi, breaking his nose and some of his teeth.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Berlusconi hands the Berlusconi Trophy to AC Milan's Massimo Ambrosini in August 2011. The trophy is awarded annually to the winner of a friendly football match in Milan.
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Berlusconi waves as he leaves a court in Milan in September 2011.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi attends the G20 summit in Cannes, France, in November 2011.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering a speech in Rome in October 2013. That month, Berlusconi was preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to support his party in 2006. He would be convicted in 2015 and banned from holding public office for five years.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Berlusconi smiles as he arrives at his home in Rome in 2015. Italy's top court had just cleared him of charges that he paid for sex with an underage dancer and then abused his position as prime minister to cover it up.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi holds his ballot before casting his vote in the referendum on constitutional reform in December 2016.
Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Berlusconi appears on the television talk show "L'aria che tira" in Rome in January 2018.
Remo Casilli/Newscom/Reuters
Berlusconi has makeup applied before a television appearance in February 2018.
Giuseppe Lami/Associated Press
Berlusconi appears on the television program "Tagada" in February 2018.
Angelo Carconi/Associated Press
Berlusconi gives a speech during a political rally in Milan in February 2018.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Berlusconi speaks during a rally in Rome in 2019.
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
From left, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, Berlusconi and Forza Italia MP Renato Brunetta assess flood damage in Venice, Italy, in 2019.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi speaks at a rally in September 2022. That month he won a seat in Italy's Senate, representing the northern municipality of Monza.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images
Berlusconi casts his vote during the Lombardy regional elections in Milan on February 12.
Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Berlusconi waves from inside a car after being discharged from a hospital in Milan on May 19.
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images