Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirms.

In April he was diagnosed with leukemia, according to Corriere della Sera, a leading Italian newspaper.

The controversial media tycoon served three stints as Italy's prime minister, most recently between 2008 and 2011, before being banned from politics for six years following a conviction for tax fraud. He returned to frontline politics in 2022 when he won a seat in Italy's Senate, representing the northern municipality of Monza.

Berlusconi can arguably be called the godfather of modern populism, having launched his Forza Italia party in 1994. He began his career as a cruise ship singer before making a fortune in real estate and starting a media empire that grew into the Mediaset conglomerate, a global player in the media business.

Berlusconi also owned the soccer club AC Milan for more than 30 years, harnessing the power of the beautiful game with his Forza Italia slogan, which had been a chant of Italian soccer fans.