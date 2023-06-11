Start your week smart: Amazon jungle rescue, Trump indictment, Ukraine counteroffensive

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 9:38 AM EDT, Sun June 11, 2023
Children found alive after weeks in the Amazon
If you’ve spent the past three years relishing the one-minute commute to your home office (or kitchen table) to begin your workday, an email ordering you back to the office may trigger something of an existential crisis. When faced with such an edict that seemingly boils down to a choice of “comply or quit,” be sure to ask yourself these key questions before you make a decision.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • Four young children were found alive after 40 days wandering the Amazon jungle following a plane crash that killed their mother. The kids managed to survive by eating cassava flour. Colombian President Gustavo Petro celebrated their return and said their remarkable story “would be remembered in history.”
    • Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail as he cast his federal indictment as “election interference” and told Georgia Republicans it represented an abuse of power by the Biden administration. The 37-count indictment was signed by special counsel Jack Smith and unsealed in Florida, where Trump will eventually face trial.
    • With a few words, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his strongest signal yet that his forces have begun their much-anticipated campaign to regain swaths of territory taken by Russian forces.
    • Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister and one of the most divisive leaders of his generation, has resigned as a member of Parliament after accusing a committee of attempting to “drive me out.”
    • Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-trained math professor who unleashed a deadly bombing campaign from a shack in rural Montana and became known as the “Unabomber,” died at age 81.

    The week ahead

    Monday

    CNN will host a live presidential town hall at 8 p.m. ET with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who announced his bid for the Republican nomination last week. The event, which will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español and stream live on CNN.com.

    Tuesday

    On the heels of a federal criminal indictment last week over the alleged mishandling of classified documents, former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami. Trump is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, attorney Jim Trusty told CNN before he was removed from the case, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements. The federal indictment comes just months after Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, was charged by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate hush-money case.

    June 13 is also the deadline set by a federal judge for the Department of Homeland Security to decide how it will handle a conservative think tank’s request for Prince Harry’s US immigration records. The Heritage Foundation has asked the US government via the Freedom of Information Act to see his visa application, citing his admission of past recreational drug use in his memoir. The group is questioning whether immigration officials improperly granted Prince Harry’s application since an admission of past drug use can be grounds to reject a visa application.

    Wednesday

    The Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day meeting on interest rates, and policymakers are likely to suspend their campaign of 10 consecutive rate hikes due to broader trends pointing to a weakened economy later in the year.

    The central bank’s benchmark lending rate currently sits at a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest level in more than 15 years.

    It’s also Flag Day!

    Saturday

    Today’s the day to pick up a card and maybe a gift for Dad (does he even wear a tie anymore?) because Father’s Day is nearly upon us.

    ‘One Thing’: Another Trump indictment

    In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid joins the show to discuss what we know about the federal charges against former President Donald Trump and how they could impact the 2024 campaign. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    A smoky haze is seen outside Summit One Vanderbilt in New York on Wednesday, June 7.
    David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
    Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, inside her flooded house in Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 6. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/07/world/gallery/ukraine-nova-kakhovka-dam-collapse/index.html" target="_blank">The Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed</a> earlier in the day, forcing more than 1,400 people to flee their homes. It's still impossible to say whether the dam collapsed because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach could have been caused by structural failure. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/europe/nova-kakhovka-destruction-theories-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The dam and hydroelectric power plant</a> are under Russian control and therefore inaccessible to independent investigators.
    Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
    Confetti flies around Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/us/scripps-spelling-bee-2023-winner/index.html" target="_blank">he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee</a> on Thursday, June 1.
    Nick Wass/AP
    US President Joe Biden delivers his first-ever address from the White House Oval Office on Friday, June 2. He declared bipartisanship alive and well as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/02/politics/biden-debt-oval-office-address/index.html" target="_blank">he pointed to a compromise measure</a> that would raise the federal borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default.
    Andrew Harnik/AP
    Rescuers work at the site of a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/03/india/india-odisha-train-crash-saturday-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">deadly train crash</a> in India's Orissa state on Saturday, June 3. More than 280 people were killed and more than 1,100 were injured in a three-way crash involving two passenger trains and a freight train.
    Arabinda Mahapatra/AP
    The Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain is doused by teammates after driving in the winning run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, June 6.
    Aaron Doster/AP
    Former US Vice President <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/14/politics/gallery/mike-pence/index.html" target="_blank">Mike Pence</a> and his wife, Karen, attend an event in Ankeny, Iowa, where he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/07/politics/pence-2024-presidential-campaign/index.html" target="_blank">formally announced his presidential bid</a> on Wednesday, June 7.
    Will Lanzoni/CNN
    The last full moon of the spring, aka the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/03/world/june-full-moon-strawberry-moon-scn/index.html" target="_blank">strawberry moon</a>, is seen behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on Sunday, June 4.
    Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
    Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, bottom, and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. reach for a rebound during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4. Miami won the game to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
    Kyle Terada/Pool/AP
    Britain's Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday, June 7. He was testifying as part of his lawsuit against a major British newspaper publisher. He is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/uk/prince-harry-phone-hacking-trial-tuesday-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the first senior British royal to give evidence on a witness stand in 132 years</a>.
    Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge crashes into a wall at Dodger Stadium as he caught a fly ball during a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 3. The superstar sprained his toe on the play and was later placed on the 10-day injured list.
    Kirby Lee/USA Today/Reuters
    Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under an image of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/05/tech/wwdc-2023-apple-event/index.html" target="_blank">Vision Pro</a>, a new mixed reality headset that the company unveiled at a developer event in Cupertino, California, on Monday, June 5.
    Joe Pugliese/Apple Inc./Handout/Reuters
    Republican presidential candidate <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2018/10/09/politics/gallery/nikki-haley-life-career/index.html" target="_blank">Nikki Haley</a> participates in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/04/politics/nikki-haley-cnn-town-hall-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">CNN town hall event</a> moderated by Jake Tapper on Sunday, June 4.
    Will Lanzoni/CNN
    Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone watches a puck pass Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5. The Knights won the game to take a 2-0 series lead.
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
    People participate in the annual Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, June 8.
    Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
    Houses blanket a hillside in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, June 4.
    Ariana Cubillos/AP
    Rupert Uglow gives a thumbs-up to a fellow sheep exhibitor during judging at the Royal Bath and West Show, an agricultural show in Shepton Mallet, England, on Thursday, June 1. Rupert's sheep is a Devon and Cornwall Longwool.
    Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
    A woman in Kyiv, Ukraine, reacts as she looks at the body of her daughter who was killed during a Russian missile strike on Thursday, June 1. Three people, including a young girl, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/europe/kyiv-three-killed-closed-bomb-shelter-intl-ukr/index.html" target="_blank">were killed in Kyiv</a> while desperately trying to take cover in a closed bomb shelter.
    Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
    Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the visibility in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 8.
    Emmalee Reed/CNN
    A tennis fan watches Thiago Seyboth Wild play a forehand during a French Open singles match in Paris on Saturday, June 3.
    Julien de Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
    This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, June 6, shows the Gossan reservoir in Minas de Ríotinto, Spain. The extremely acidic environment around Spain's Rio Tinto river has proven ideal for astrobiology research, including scientists who tested prototype drilling systems for future Mars exploration.
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images
    A nun kisses the hand of Pope Francis at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, June 7. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/07/europe/pope-hospital-surgery-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The Pope later had abdominal surgery</a> to repair a hernia that the Vatican said was causing "recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms.
    Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
    A man carries a goat for offering while walking at the active Mount Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5. It was part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival, the main festival of the Tenggerese people.
    Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
    "La Bourguignonne," a 1918 oil painting by Amedeo Modigliani, is presented ahead of auction at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris on Friday, June 2.
    Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images
    A man who was injured in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/03/india/india-odisha-train-crash-saturday-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">deadly train crash</a> in India's Odisha state is joined by relatives as he recovers at a hospital on Saturday, June 3.
    Atul Loke/The New York Times/Redux
    Horses are bathed at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on Thursday, June 8. The poor air quality in the region could affect the running of this weekend's Belmont Stakes.
    John Minchillo/AP
    Former New Jersey Gov. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/politics/gallery/chris-christie/index.html" target="_blank">Chris Christie</a> announces his presidential bid as he speaks at a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/politics/chris-christie-2024-announcement/index.html" target="_blank">town hall event</a> in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, June 6. Christie, a Republican, also ran in 2016.
    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
    Oil-covered garbage and plastic waste sit on the water's surface at a port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday, June 5.
    Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images
    An Eastern bluebird returns to her nesting box with an insect for her chicks in Freeport, Maine, on Wednesday, June 7.
    Robert F. Bukaty/AP
    Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she wins the 1,500 meters and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/03/sport/faith-kipyegon-1500m-world-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">sets a new world record</a> during a Diamond League event in Florence, Italy, on Friday, June 2.
    Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
    People evacuate a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, after <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/07/world/gallery/ukraine-nova-kakhovka-dam-collapse/index.html" target="_blank">the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam</a> on Tuesday, June 6. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/06/01/world/gallery/photos-this-week-may-26-june-1-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
    Felipe Dana/AP
    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    The 76th Tony Awards — Broadway’s biggest night — will air live at 8 p.m. ET tonight on CBS. The musical “Some Like It Hot” leads the pack with a total of 13 nominations.

    “The Full Monty,” a revival of the 1997 movie, arrives on Hulu Wednesday, and the latest five-episode season of the acclaimed dystopian anthology series “Black Mirror” drops on Netflix Thursday.

    In theaters

    Moviegoers will face many choices on Friday, with a hefty slate of films hitting the big screen:

    Pixar’s animated “Elemental” features a world in which the elements — including fire and water — must learn to live together in the same crowded urban environment.

    Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” follows stargazers who are visited by aliens in a desert town called — yup — Asteroid City. The movie is packed with stars, including (deep breath here) Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Rita Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Jarvis Cocker, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau.

    “The Blackening” is a trope-busting, slasher comedy-horror hybrid featuring an all-Black cast and hinging on the premise that since they’re all Black, as the tag line says, “We can’t all die first.”

    And finally, we have “The Flash,” a movie that CNN’s Brian Lowry says clicks on all cylinders. Read his full review here. (Like CNN, DC and Warner Bros. are units of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …

    The men’s final at the French Open tennis tournament just got underway. Two-time champion Novak Djokovic is facing Norway’s Casper Ruud. In a thrilling women’s final Saturday, Iga Świątek won her third French Open in four years with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory against Karolína Muchová.

    Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are one win away from their first NBA championship after a 108-95 victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

    Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 series lead by winning Game 4 and need one more victory to claim their first Stanley Cup.

    Arcangelo finished first at the Belmont Stakes in New York, a historic triumph that marked the first time a female horse trainer won a Triple Crown race.

    The 2023 US Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. It will be the first major championship after the shocking announcement last week that the PGA Tour is partnering with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series, ending a feud that has dogged the sport for the past year.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 68% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off…

    ‘Happy’
    Let’s go out on a happy note this week … It’s remarkable how some songs can instantly improve your mood. (Click here to view)

