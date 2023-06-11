CNN —

The great players leave records in their wake, depositing them like waves on a shoreline, leaving a high-water mark for others to reach towards or wash away.

First it was Roger Federer, then it was Rafael Nadal, now it is Novak Djokovic who, with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory in the French Open final against Casper Ruud, set a new men’s record for the most grand slam titles with his 23rd win.

And, finally, after years of the record moving between the “Big Three,” it could now settle with Djokovic. His dominance in grand slams shows no sign of waning while Federer retired last year and Nadal will retire at the end of next year with injuries preventing him from competing at this year’s French Open.

Despite Ruud breaking him in his first service game of the match, Djokovic always seemed in control, particularly after winning a finely poised, grueling opening set that lasted 90 minutes.

And two sets later, surrounded by other great athletes – Tom Brady, Kylian Mbappé and Zlatan Ibrahimović were all in the crowd – Djokovic confirmed his status as the most successful men’s tennis player of all time.

He has crept slowly into the all-time great debate, his first grand slam wins punctuating half a decade of Nadal and Federer’s dominance when he was seemingly destined to be the odd one out, the one unfortunate to belong to the same era as them.

But, slowly and surely, as their powers waned and injuries took root, Djokovic emerged as the dominant player on tour – his fitness, his return of serve and his ability to make his opponent play just one more shot rendering him virtually unbeatable.

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement,” Nadal tweeted after the match. “23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”

Where Federer and Nadal are defined by each other, their rivalry and friendship intertwined, Djokovic occupies a space on his own, respected but perhaps not loved in quite the same way as the other two members of the “Big Three.”

His career has not been without controversy. Arguably, he could have won 23 grand slams already had it not been for his decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19. As a result, he was deported from Australia before the Australian Open in 2022, and missed the US Open that same year, due to the countries’ requirements for travelers to be vaccinated against the virus.

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Clive Mason/Getty Images

It is not just the grand slam records that he now holds. He has spent 387 weeks as the world No.1, surpassing Steffi Graff in February to set another record. Victory at this year’s French Open moves him back to his familiar spot of world No.1. Federer, meanwhile, holds the men’s record for the most consecutive weeks, 237, spent atop the rankings.

Each of the “Big Three” has become associated with a different surface during their careers – Federer with grass and Wimbledon, Nadal with clay and Roland Garros, Djokovic with the hard courts of the US Open and Australian Open.

But, by winning on Sunday, Djokovic confirmed his dominance on every surface, becoming the first male player to win each grand slam at least three times. Victory also takes Djokovic halfway to the “Calendar Slam,” winning all four major tournaments in a year, the one achievement that has so far eluded him, Federer and Nadal.

More to follow…