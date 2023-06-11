Editor’s Note: Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We’re looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

CNN —

“The creator must become an outlaw,” wrote high-wire artist Philippe Petit in the foreword of his book, “Creativity: The Perfect Crime” (for which he chose a more bracing epigraph from Henri Matisse: “Creativity takes courage.”)

In the early morning hours of August 7, 1974, Petit walked his way into history atop a high wire stretched 131 feet between the Twin Towers in lower Manhattan. His performance — walking back and forth, lying down on the wire, saluting the sky — was deemed by some the “artistic crime of the century.”

On the same day Petit undertook his fateful outlaw act, Stevie Wonder released the single, “You Haven’t Done Nothin’,” a funk song featuring background vocals by The Jackson 5. The single’s B-side, “Big Brother,” was taken from a previous album, but the pairing makes thematic sense. “Big Brother” is a fierce indictment of a power structure that surveils and oppresses while poverty and suffering proliferate. “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” is a straight-up protest song against one unnamed political leader, which opens with the lines: “We are amazed but not amused / By all the things you say that you’ll do.”

The next evening in a televised address, that unnamed politician, President Richard Nixon,

announced his resignation.

For a hot week in August 1974, the spectacle of crime — whether embodied in a performance more than 1,300 feet above ground or by a dishonored commander-in-chief in the White House — took center stage. What Wonder’s song interjected was the element of truth. “You brought this upon yourself,” he sang. “We want the truth and nothing else.”

Who will write the protest song of the moment we’re in now? A disgraced president still dominates our discourse, but the question of who speaks the truth — or what the truth even is — has become far more complicated. With the news this week that former President Donald Trump has been indicted on a total of 37 counts, including 31 related to the handling of national defense documents — marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges — it seems that the ghost of Watergate may soon have to adjust its position in history.

Clay Jones

“Next year will mark 50 years since President Richard Nixon resigned as a result of the Watergate scandal. Given that the GOP has tried to position itself as the party of ‘law and order’ ever since, it’s ironic that the Republican nominee in 2024 could be a former president who has been indicted in more than one criminal probe,” wrote Julian Zelizer. And yet, “Trump denies any and all wrongdoing and continues to remain the leader of the pack. At this point, the odds of any other Republican usurping him still seem low. How did this happen? How has Trump remained such a towering figure within the party?”

Addressing the details of the indictment, Norman Eisen noted that special counsel Jack Smith repeatedly cited Executive Order 13526, which revamped the classification system for national security documents. Eisen helped write that executive order while serving as former President Barack Obama’s special counsel for ethics and government reform. “When former President Donald Trump took office in 2017, he left the rules in place. That will surely come back to haunt him in the classified documents probe,” Eisen wrote.

“In each of his defenses, Trump is running up against the core American idea that no one, not even an ex-president, is above the law. The classification system and the declassification rules represented by our executive order are a central part of the legal limits that apply here – making this indictment the greatest legal danger yet for the former president,” argued Eisen. “It is one that he could have perhaps avoided if he had studied the order a little more closely — and followed it.”

All aboard for 2024

Clockwise, from top left: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy AP, Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence announced their bids for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination this week. As SE Cupp pointed out, the field is growing dangerously crowded (on both the right, with over a dozen GOP candidates so far, and the left, with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and scholar-activist Cornel West joining the fray). Cupp said the growing GOP cohort only helps pave the way for Trump to win the nomination – again: “I get it, everyone thinks they can save the country. But there are practical matters here – name recognition, money, resources and, most importantly, math.”

After Pence’s town hall on CNN this week, John Avlon wrote, “If a perfect Republican candidate was created in a lab, it would look a lot like former Vice President Mike Pence. … an earnest evangelical, a family man with Midwestern modesty, a social and fiscal conservative and national security hawk.” Avlon observed Pence’s “pretzel logic” when it comes to his former boss and said, “If Pence can’t gain momentum, it will say more about the underlying appetites of the current Trump coalition than it will about his conservative credentials.”

The death of televangelist Pat Robertson shone a light on how his 1988 campaign paved the way for the ascendancy of Trump, contended Nicole Hemmer. “Long before Trump leapt from reality television to the Oval Office, Robertson showed how a celebrity with no political experience could launch a national political campaign,” she explained. Robertson “expanded in a lasting way the idea of what was possible, that a candidate could transform their media platform into a political platform. … No assessment of the [GOP’s] march away from democracy and into demagoguery can be understood without understanding Robertson’s role.”

This drug isn’t magic

Photo illustration: Jason Lancaster/CNN/Adobe Stock

Ozempic, Wegovy and a growing fleet of medications being used to treat obesity aren’t miracle cures; in many cases, they can also be warning signs with dangerous repercussions. Kirsi Goldynia and I spoke with journalist Virginia Sole-Smith, author of “Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture” about the rising popularity of weight loss drugs.

After our conversation, we wrote: “The harm in the popularization of Ozempic lies not only in its impact on otherwise healthy bodies but also in the mentality that accompanies weight loss culture. … If we misguidedly assume that bodies are capable of becoming thin — and remaining thin — we give ourselves permission to castigate fat bodies for simply existing in their natural state, notes Sole-Smith. As she put it to us: ‘If we can make fat people thin, does that make it OK to hate fat people?’” Ultimately, we concluded, this “cultural permission to demonize fatness has devastating consequences, medically and otherwise.”

Fire in the sky

Nick Anderson/Tribune Content Agency

What do you do when the air fills with smoke without warning? This week, the burning haze from Canadian wildfires forced East Coasters to confront a stark reality many Californians have been experiencing for years, reflected Tess Taylor, who shared her own experience and offered empathetic advice, both practical and existential. “There’s a huge grief element to this, too,” she wrote. “When we see smoke in the sky, we feel, in a new way, that we are losing a piece of the planet, of our lives, that many of us took for granted. … For many of us, it’s the moment when climate change hits home in a new, deeper way — we feel it in our lungs.”

“So what can we do?” Laura Schifter posed that question after seeing the fog of pollution settle around her community in Washington, DC. Driving home this week, “my fourth grader sang a Taylor Swift song. The line ‘Or it’s gonna go down in flames’ hit me and my stomach dropped,” she wrote. “As a society, we have a responsibility to prepare our children for climate instability,” she asserted, describing how her family engages the topic. “We haven’t thought about this as a singular ‘climate change talk,’ but rather as part of how we talk – how we try to help them make sense of the world. We make it a mission to always be connected to solutions. … The only way to prevent the dread and guilt from taking over is by taking action.”

Houston, we have a solution

Houston’s homelessness breakthrough could be a national game-changer, argued Marc Eichenbaum and Michael Nichols of The Way Home, a unified, regional response system the city developed in 2012 to address one of the largest homeless populations in the US. Today, the city has reduced the number of unhoused people by over 60%. “Houston has not solved homelessness in its entirety. But by investing in proven, effective intervention — housing — we are making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring for people,” they wrote, adding that their three-party strategy can be used in other cities facing homelessness crises.

A series of cruel stunts

The governors of Texas and Florida have for months been busing and flying migrants to places like Chicago, New York and Martha’s Vineyard, with the latest plane landing in Sacramento this week. Lawrence Downes wrote that “these vulnerable people are being used as props in a series of cruel stunts to put blue states and cities on the spot … It’s a despicable tactic to amplify right-wing panic messaging — and it’s particularly sad to see it working in my own state of New York.” Eric Adams, the Democratic mayor of New York City – a place “built by and premised on welcoming immigrants” — has tried to ship the newcomers elsewhere in the state. But officials in White-flight suburbs have declared emergencies, essentially telling him: “Hell no.”

Downes wrote: “Sheltering migrants who are poor and pursuing their legal right to asylum can be a hassle. It costs money and uses resources. Ellis Island was an expensive headache, too. Living up to principles is a challenge. Tossing them out is a tragedy.”

Accountability in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen ride by boat in a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The collapse of the dam at Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is not only devastating for those who live nearby — it’s also a nationwide disaster that could reverberate across the globe, wrote Frida Ghitis. “Those responsible for the calamity should be held accountable,” she argued, adding, “The broken walls of the Nova Kakhovka dam, with its destructive rushing waters, should strengthen the resolve of Ukraine’s backers.”

Sportswashing on steroids

Mar 31, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; The LIV logo on display at the entrance before the first round of a LIV Golf event at Orange County National. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports/Reuters

There is much we don’t know about how this partnership will play out, Aaron David Miller wrote in response to the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal that rocked the worlds of sports and diplomacy this week. But “one thing is clear: this may be sportswashing on a grand scale, but it’s also far more than that. It’s part of a broader 360-degree projection of hard and soft power designed to make Saudi Arabia a key player in the region and a pivotal one abroad with ties to all comers large and small.” Miller addressed how this deal underscores Saudi Arabia’s elaborate investments in sports as a vehicle of global influence and demonstrates how geopolitically, “the Saudis are everywhere.”

A state of emergency

Hillsborough High School students protest a Republican-backed bill dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., March 3, 2022. Octavio Jones/Reuters

This week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ Americans and released a host of resource materials, including those designed to help LGBTQ travelers and those living in hostile states. “And they’re right,” wrote Jill Filipovic: “Despite immense progress on rights for gay, lesbian, trans and other minority groups in the United States, we are in the midst of an expansive and ugly right-wing backlash to those rights, and it’s imperiling transgender and other gender-diverse Americans and their families.”

Filipovic urged companies and others to heed the emergency: “Pulling financial investment from the states creating these conditions, no longer requiring or incentivizing physical presence in those states, and making it possible for more employees to leave states that are overtly hostile to their existence is the bare minimum that employers, companies and organizations can do.”

A prince goes to court

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, England, on June 7. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Prince Harry stepped into a witness box in London this week, becoming the first senior British royal to testify in court since Queen Victoria’s son (later King Edward VII) appeared in 1891 as a witness in a baccarat-related slander case. Harry, who is suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror over dozens of articles published between 1996 and 2011 he says were based on phone hacking or other intrusive methods, endured cross-examination that was, at times, severe.

The arrows aimed at Prince Harry in the courtroom were cheap shots, and telling ones too, wrote Holly Thomas – especially the ones criticizing his shoddy memory about the stories in question and impugning his intelligence. Thomas urged us to look at what our attitudes about Harry say about us: “So much of Harry’s life and experience is unrelatable and apparently contradictory. He loathes the press, but he’s obsessed with it. He wants privacy, but he makes documentaries about himself. His down-to-earth third date with his now-wife was a safari in Botswana. But no matter how hypocritical he may or may not have been, he — like everyone else who brings a claim to court — deserves justice. Disparaging Prince Harry may have become second nature to many, but it’s a reflex that fortifies harmful stereotypes and diminishes the often somber issues at hand. All of us have fallen short at a critical moment. But none of us is ever likely to be judged as exhaustively — or as loudly — as Prince Harry.”