Fifteen English tourist were among those on board -- 12 of which were rescued.
Fifteen English tourist were among those on board -- 12 of which were rescued.
@HanySadekk/Twitter
CNN  — 

Rescuers are searching for three British tourists who are missing after a fire erupted Sunday on the boat they were traveling on in the Egyptian Red Sea, according to state news outlet Al-Ahram.

The tourist boat was carrying 27 people, including 15 English tourists, off the coast of the city of Marsa Alam, according to Al-Ahram.

Twelve of the British tourists were rescued and the search for the remaining three is underway, according to Al-Ahram.

The state outlet didn’t mention how the fire started.

Boats are docked at the Hurghada Marina in Egypt's southern Red Sea resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian national was mauled by a shark. A Russian man was killed on June 8 after a shark attacked him off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea city of Hurghada, authorities said. Video footage said to be of the incident was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Boats are docked at the Hurghada Marina in Egypt's southern Red Sea resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian national was mauled by a shark. A Russian man was killed on June 8 after a shark attacked him off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea city of Hurghada, authorities said. Video footage said to be of the incident was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images

Shark attack in Egypt kills a Russian citizen

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) said in a statement Sunday that they are “in contact with local authorities” and are supporting British nationals involved.

The incident comes just days after beaches were closed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, after a Russian man was killed in a shark attack.