Cities across the Northeast experience better air quality indexes as hazardous wildfire smoke subsides

CNN —

Sorely missed blue skies are returning and cities across the northeastern US are experiencing better air quality indexes after the monstrous cloud of smoke spewed by the wildfires in Canada dissipates.

Major metropolitan cities across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have air quality indexes below 100 as of Saturday morning, according to government website airnow.gov. When the index rises over 100, the air quality is classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

For days, more than 75 million people have been trapped under a thick, orange blanket of smog as the Canadian wildfires spewed noxious fumes across the border.

The fires in Canada have already scorched about 15 times the normal burned area for this time of the year: nearly 11 million acres — more than double the size of New Jersey — with more than 2 million acres concentrated in Quebec alone.

As of Saturday, Philadelphia, had a “moderate.” air quality index of 59; New York City was in the “good” category with an index of 30; Jersey City, New Jersey, was “good” at 33; and Madison, Connecticut, had a “good” index of 14.

A man wears a protective face mask while walking through Times Square in New York on Thursday, June 8. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Smoke obscures the view looking north on New York's Third Avenue on June 8. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A family wearing masks walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8. Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the visibility in Pittsburgh on June 8. Emmalee Reed/CNN Buildings in the Philadelphia skyline are shrouded in smoke on June 8. Hannah Beier/Bloomberg/Getty Images People tour the top of an old post office bell tower as haze from a blanket of smoke covers the view of Washington, DC, on June 8. Julio Cortez/AP A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze that was partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images A woman in New York City wears a mask during the morning rush hour on June 8. The city saw slight air quality improvements by Thursday, but levels were still considered "very unhealthy" for residents. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images The One World Trade Center tower is seen in New York, shortly after sunrise on June 8. Mike Segar/Reuters A starting gate is unused at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on June 8. The poor air quality might affect the running of the Belmont Stakes horse race scheduled for the weekend. John Minchillo/AP Transit employee Shanita Hancle, left, hands out masks to commuters at a subway station in New York on June 8. Seth Wenig/AP The Philadelphia skyline is shrouded in haze on June 8. Matt Rourke/AP A smoky haze obscures M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on June 8. Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images The Washington Memorial is seen at sunrise on June 8. Alex Wong/Getty Images Firefighters battle a wildfire in Evansburg, Alberta, on June 8. Alberta Wildfire/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A person on the New York City subway wears a mask as smoky haze blankets a neighborhood on Wednesday, June 7. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Workers chain up seats at Citizens Bank Park after the Philadelphia Phillies postponed a baseball game because of poor air quality on June 7. The New York Yankees also postponed a game that night. Matt Slocum/AP Two men stand by the waterfront in Brooklyn, New York, on June 7. Amr Alfiky/Reuters Smoky haze affects the visibility of the Empire State Building in New York on June 7. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images A man in Piermont, New York, attempts to photograph the sun obscured by smoke on June 7. John Meore/The Journal News/USA Today Network Smoke blankets the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the National Mall in Washington, DC, on June 7. Leah Millis/Reuters A person in Fort Lee, New Jersey, talks on the phone near the George Washington Bridge on June 7. Seth Wenig/AP Smoke obscures the view from the New York State Thruway, looking north from West Nyack on June 7. Peter Carr/The Journal News/USA Today Network People wear face masks as they walk in New York's Herald Square on June 7. Yuki Iwamura/AP A woman jogs along the Hudson River as a smoky haze hangs over the New York City skyline shortly after sunrise on June 7. Mike Segar/Reuters A couple sits for lunch in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires had drifted to the city, causing the air to appear hazy. Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA Today Network People at Toronto's CN Tower take photos of the smoky city on June 6. Carlos Osorio/Reuters The sky is discolored during a New York Yankees baseball game on June 6. Frank Franklin II/AP A smoky sky provides a muted backdrop June 6 at Rock Harbor in Massachusetts. Skies over Cape Cod were filled with smoke from the wildfires in Canada. Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times/USA Today Network People in New York wear masks as they ride bikes on June 6. That morning, the city briefly had the world's worst levels of air pollution. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Statue of Liberty is obscured by the air pollution in New York on June 6. Amr Alfiky/Reuters Wildfire smoke engulfs downtown Ottawa on Monday, June 5. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP Smoke billows upwards from a planned ignition by firefighters who were tackling the Donnie Creek Complex wildfire south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Saturday, June 3. B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters Firefighter Jason Rock sprays hot spots in the Birchtown area while tackling wildfires in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on June 3. Communications Nova Scotia via Reuters An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took this photo of wildfire smoke near Shelburne, Nova Scotia, on May 29. Human-caused climate change has exacerbated the hot and dry conditions that allow wildfires to ignite and grow. NASA Smoke rises from a wildfire in Fort Nelson on May 27. B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters Firefighters stand on a truck while battling a blaze near Fort St. John, British Columbia, on May 14. Kamloops Fire Rescue via Reuters BJ Fuchs, a farmer who has lost some land and had to move his cattle due to the wildfires, stands in Shining Bank, Alberta, on May 11. Anne-Sophie Thill/AFP via Getty Images In pictures: Canadian wildfires impact US air quality Prev Next

Last week, all four cities had air quality indexes above 150 on Wednesday, which was classified as “unhealthy.” Philadelphia had an index of 205 Wednesday morning, classified as “very unhealthy.” New York reached a level of 484 Wednesday afternoon, which is classified as “hazardous” and the highest level on record in the city since the 1960s.

The oppressive smoke postponed professional sports games, grounded flights due to poor visibility, shuttered zoos and beaches and kept children inside at school.

Those who did go outside were advised to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from the wildfire smoke, which is particularly dangerous because it contains tiny particulate matter, known as PM2.5, the tiniest of pollutants.

The enormous cloud of pollution could cause long-term health effects, depending on the person and amount of exposure, said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with NYU Langone Health and Allergy and Asthma Network.

When inhaled, the pollutants can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream. Healthy people may withstand “a day or two” but vulnerable groups, like children, the elderly and immunocompromised people were at much higher risk, Parikh said.

“If people develop and keep having symptoms after the air quality returns to normal, “then they may have developed asthma or COPD as a result, and that can become chronic,” Parikh said.

Scientists warn such routine-altering weather events are more likely to continue disrupting daily life as the planet warms, creating the ideal environment for more severe and frequent wildfires.

Since it’s still early in the Canadian fire season, more wildfires could flare up this summer, and several US states are still suffering poor air quality, which could cause health problems.