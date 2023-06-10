CNN —

Iga Świątek won her third French Open in four years with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory against the unseeded Karolína Muchová in the women’s final on Saturday.

For much of the match, it seemed as if the world No.1 would dominate in the same fashion as she had done to win her other three grand slam titles. After all, Świątek had never lost a set in a grand slam final and she began by displaying all the power and consistency that has made her such a force on clay ever since she won her first French Open title as a 19-year-old in 2020.

A set up, and with a 3-0 lead in the second set, Świątek was cruising to victory but Muchová began finding her rhythm, making shots that had previously flown wide or collapsed into the net, and seemingly breaking the Pole at will.

After Świątek somehow lost the second set, the match lost any semblance of shape in the third, as break followed break and both players scrabbled for that decisive moment that could carry them to a title at Roland Garros.

And eventually it was Świątek who confirmed her star credentials once again, holding her serve under pressure and defending a break point to take a 5-4 lead in the final set before breaking Muchová in the next game to win her second consecutive French Open title, collapsing to the ground in celebration.

