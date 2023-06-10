CNN —

Arcangelo finished first at the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes in New York, a historic triumph that marked the first time a female horse trainer won the race.

With Arcangelo’s Saturday victory, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer in history to train a Belmont winner. Antonucci is only the 11th woman to train a contender for the third jewel in the Triple Crown in the race’s history.

Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure led for most of the race, before Arcangelo made a late push inside and held off Forte to capture the historic victory. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano tallied his first victory at the Belmont. Castellano previously rode Mage to victory at the Kentucky Derby.

“I don’t know that we have words right now, we’re going to need a minute,” said an emotional Antonucci after the race. “We’re trying to soak all this in, just so proud of this horse right now. It’s amazing.”

Javier Castellano holds the winner's trophy with owner Jon Ebbert (L) and trainer Jena Antonucci after riding Arcangelo to victory at the 155th Belmont Stakes. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

Arcangelo has “got the heart of a champion,” she added.

“Never give up and if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table and build your team and never give up,” Antonucci said after asked what message she wanted to send. “You are seen, people see you, just keep working your butt off.”

Antonucci’s historic accomplishment falls on the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win at Belmont Park for owner Penny Chenery. Chenery is regarded as one of the most successful women in horse racing.

The odds for Arcangelo to win the race were 7-1 as of Saturday morning, according to the Belmont’s official website. Il Miracolo was favored to win 25-1.

Forte finished in second place, while pre-race favorite Tapit Trice finished in third and National Treasure finished sixth.