CNN —

A US citizen has been detained in Moscow according to a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.

The man was detained on Saturday where “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen,” it said.

The court statement described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” and he “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”

“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added.

The man will remain in custody until August 6, 2023, according to the statement.

The US State Department on Saturday said it was aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen but declined to comment further, citing privacy considerations.

“We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“When a US citizen is detained overseas, the department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.