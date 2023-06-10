CNN —

Raise your hand if you have ever complained about too many sequels and reboots.

I have both hands and both feet raised. We live in an age where it seems virtually everything from back in the day is dusted off, repackaged, rebooted and regurgitated, and the results have often been tiring. The term “derivative” doesn’t even cover half of it.

But this week, I am revisiting that position, and here’s why.

A still from the new "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Animation

You can thank (or blame) Issa Rae for this week’s newsletter topic.

During a recent interview with Rae about her role as Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” I threw out that there was already Oscar buzz for the film, which some have said is as good, if not better, than its predecessor (2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Academy Award for best animated film).

Rae was surprised to hear that, and I mentioned how it made me think of “The Godfather II,” which enjoyed the same kind of praise as “The Godfather” before it won the best picture Oscar just like the first film did.

That was when Rae hit me with the fact that she had never seen those classic Francis Ford Coppola films.

Color me floored.

It also got me thinking about how important sequels can be, not only in terms of making money for Hollywood with franchises, but also in continuing the excellence of said franchises (if they can pull it off).

My chief complaint has been that sequels are easy ways for the industry to bring in profits, without necessarily upholding the quality of the original entries. If those in power behind the scenes can focus more on keeping up that quality as a true homage to a great first movie, while remaining fresh and inventive, I’m hands down all for it.

You can quote me on that.

Anna Shay at a 'Bling Empire' event in May 2022 in Los Angeles. Andrew Toth/Netflix/Getty Images

“Bling Empire” has been one of my favorite reality shows since it first premiered on Netflix in 2021.

One of the stars, Anna Shay, died this week at the age of 62 following a stroke.

The heiress – who boasted a heritage that was part Russian, part Japanese, as well as American – reigned as the queen on the series, which followed the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles.

In my opinion the show won’t shine as bright without her, and she will be missed.

Niall Horan performing in 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One Direction is the gift that keeps on giving.

As its members have gone on to solo careers since the group took a hiatus in 2015, we have gotten some great music out of the deal.

Niall Horan is up next with his third solo album, “The Show.”

Fans have been waiting for this album since the first single, “Heaven,” was released in February, and his last album, “Heartbreak Weather,” was released in 2020.

“What makes this record incredibly special to me is it’s a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician, and of course, as a songwriter,” he said in a video statement to his social media followers in February. “Can’t say I’m not a little nervous, but hopefully you’ll still like this version of me when you listen to the new record.”

“The Show” drops on Friday.

Jesse Garcia in a scene from "Flamin Hot." Emily Aragones/Searchlight Pictures

In all seriousness I am eating Cheetos as I type this.

Not the spicy ones, as that would be too meta, since this week’s recommendation is “Flamin’ Hot.”

Had someone told me a few years ago that there would be a movie made about this treat I would have laughed, but here we are.

Billed as an “inspiring true story,” the movie tells of a Frito Lay janitor “who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.” That, plus “Desperate Housewife” Eva Longoria in the director’s chair, equals count me in because I love food-inspired content.

Besides, you already know what to snack on when watching it, so enjoy!

“Flamin’ Hot” starts streaming Friday on Hulu and Disney+.