CNN —

Kathy Griffin is continuing her healing process after lung cancer.

In a video posted to her verified Instagram this week, the comedian shared before and after footage from her vocal cord surgery, which she noted was part of her “journey to get my voice back after #lungcancer.”

Griffin first warned viewers in text on screen reading “Trigger warning: medical/graphic,” before reiterating with additional text, “You’re about to see some s—.”

The next part of the clip showed the “Suddenly Susan” star at the office “of a really kick— female voice surgeon,” where she underwent a preoperative procedure to numb the area of her vocal cord where the surgery would take place.

The procedure entailed a scope going up her nose and down her throat, with a screen to one side showing Griffin’s vocal cords.

Later in the video, the star appeared in a hospital bed after her operation, where she noted she underwent the surgery in part to be prepared for her next standup comedy show, on June 17 in Las Vegas.

“This is part of my recovery post lung cancer surgery,” she said, adding, “I’m cancer free.”

“I’m a little scratchy today, but I’ll be in good shape!”

In 2021, Griffin announced her lung cancer diagnosis, telling followers at the time she was going into surgery “to have half of my left lung removed.”

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she added.

Griffin also said at the time her doctors were “very optimistic” the cancer was stage one and contained to her left lung.