CNN —

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open final after defeating an injury-stricken Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Friday.

The match was evenly poised at 1-1 in the third set when Alcaraz appeared to experience cramp and began to struggle with his movement.

His condition improved in the fourth set after receiving treatment, but by now Djokovic clearly had the upper hand as he raced to victory.

The two-time French Open champion, who is attempting to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam title in Paris, will face either Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

More to follow.