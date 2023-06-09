CNN —

Former President Donald Trump allegedly kept classified documents at various places in his Mar-a-Lago resort, including a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom.

According to the special counsel’s indictment of Trump released Friday, the Florida resort hosted more than 150 social events including weddings, movie premiers and fundraisers between January 2021 and August 2022, when the FBI executed a court-approved search of the premises for the documents.

While the Secret Service protected Trump and family members after he left office, the agency wasn’t responsible for the boxes or contents, nor did Trump say classified documents were at Mar-a-Lago, the indictment states.

Some classified documents contained information on US defense and nuclear capabilities that required special handling, according to the indictment.

Here’s where documents were stored or found:

Initially, some of the boxes were stacked on the stage of Mar-a-Lago’s White and Gold Ballroom, according to the indictment. Prosecutors describe the ballroom as a space where “events and gatherings took place.” An individual in the photo has been redacted.

Boxes of classified documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's White and Gold Ballroom in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. US District Court/Southern District of Florida

A number of the boxes spent time in a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room.

Boxes of classified documents are stored inside a bathroom and shower inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. US District Court/Southern District of Florida

The boxes were moved to a storage room on the ground floor of Mar-a-Lago. The hallway to that storage room, according to prosecutors, could be accessible from “multiple outside entrances” including the pool patio. The storage room was also near the liquor supply closet, linen room, lock shop and various other rooms.

Boxes of classified documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's Storage Room in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. US District Court/Southern District of Florida

Boxes moved from the Lake Room to the storage room are seen in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. US District Court/Southern District of Florida

In December, Walt Nauta, a Trump aide charged alongside the former president, allegedly found several of the boxes had fallen and spilled their contents onto the floor.

Boxes of spilled documents are seen on the floor, in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment. Credit: US District Court/Southern District of Florida US District Court/Southern District of Florida

In November, one of Trump’s employees allegedly gave Trump a photograph of boxes stacked in the storage room so that he could see how many boxes were stacked.