Why skies in the Northeast are turning orange from the smoke

By Angela Fritz, CNN
Published 3:37 AM EDT, Thu June 8, 2023
A person on the subway in New York City wears a mask as smoky haze blankets a neighborhood on Wednesday, June 7.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Workers chain up seats at Citizens Bank Park after the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game was postponed due to poor air quality in Philadelphia on June 7.
Matt Slocum/AP
As haze and smoke cover the Manhattan skyline, two Orthodox Jewish men stand by the waterfront in Brooklyn on June 7.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Smoky haze diminishes the visibility of the Empire State Building in New York on June 7.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Andrew Elias attempts to photograph the sun obscured by smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Piermont, New York, on June 7.
John Meore/The Journal News/USA Today Network
Smoke blankets the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the National Mall in Washington, DC, on June 7.
Leah Millis/Reuters
A person in Fort Lee, New Jersey, talks on his phone near the George Washington Bridge on June 7.
Seth Wenig/AP
Smoke obscures the view from the New York State Thruway, looking north from West Nyack on June 7.
Peter Carr/The Journal News/USA Today Network
People wear face masks as they walk in New York's Herald Square on June 7.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
John and Kristen Carson sit for lunch in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires had drifted to the city, causing the air to appear hazy.
Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA Today Network
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline on June 7.
Seth Wenig/AP
People at Toronto's CN Tower take photos of the smoky city on June 6.
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
A woman jogs along the Hudson River as a smoky haze hangs over the New York City skyline shortly after sunrise on June 7.
Mike Segar/Reuters
The sky is discolored during a New York Yankees baseball game on June 6.
Frank Franklin II/AP
A smoky sky provides a muted backdrop June 6 at Rock Harbor in Massachusetts. Skies over Cape Cod were filled with smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times/USA Today Network
People in New York wear masks as they ride bikes on June 6. That morning, the city briefly had the world's worst levels of air pollution.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Statue of Liberty is obscured by the air pollution in New York on June 6.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Wildfire smoke engulfs downtown Ottawa on Monday, June 5.
Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP
Smoke billows upwards from a planned ignition by firefighters who were tackling the Donnie Creek Complex wildfire south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Saturday, June 3.
B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters
Firefighter Jason Rock sprays hot spots in the Birchtown area while tackling wildfires in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on June 3.
Communications Nova Scotia via Reuters
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took this photo of wildfire smoke near Shelburne, Nova Scotia, on May 29. Human-caused climate change has exacerbated the hot and dry conditions that allow wildfires to ignite and grow.
NASA
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Fort Nelson on May 27.
B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters
Firefighters stand on a truck while battling a blaze near Fort St. John, British Columbia, on May 14.
Kamloops Fire Rescue via Reuters
BJ Fuchs, a farmer who has lost some land and had to move his cattle due to the wildfires, stands in Shining Bank, Alberta, on May 11.
Anne-Sophie Thill/AFP via Getty Images
In pictures: Canadian wildfires impact US air quality
CNN  — 

The photos and videos out of the Northeast look like scenes from “Mad Max,” as a monstrous cloud of smoke spewed by Quebec’s wildfires engulfed communities.

The air is an eerie shade of orange and the visibility is low. Distant buildings that you would otherwise be able to see on a clear day are blotted out by the murky haze.

But why is it orange – and not white, gray or some other color?

Wildfire smoke turns the air orange for the same reason clear air makes the sky look blue – it has to do with what kind of tiny particles are in the air, how many there are and what wavelength color they block.

Think back to the days in school when you learned about ROYGBIV, all the colors of the rainbow. Sunlight contains all of those colors. As it passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, the sun’s light hits all of the molecules and particles in the air.

The colors we ultimately see are whatever wavelengths are left over after they’ve interacted with those particles. Wildfire smoke blocks the shorter wavelengths – like yellow, green and blue – leaving just the red and orange to pass through.

This effect is even more pronounced in the morning and evening, when the sun is low in the sky. The light has more atmosphere to pass through before it gets to our eyes, which amplifies the colors and how thick the smoke looks in the air.

Interactive: Track the air quality across the US

Major metro areas had air quality indexes ranging from 200 to 300 – which is considered “very unhealthy,” according to government website AirNow.gov.

The enormous cloud of pollution could cause long-term health effects, depending on the individual and their amount of exposure, experts have warned. And officials have urged many residents to stay indoors. Smoke conditions could last through at least Thursday.

