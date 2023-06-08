CNN —

Alabama inmate Casey White was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for his escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center last year, according to CNN affiliate WAAY.

White escaped the facility in April 2022 with corrections officer Vicky White. Investigators have said they believe Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, met at the jail and developed a clandestine romantic relationship.

The pair were captured 11 days later in Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase. Casey White was taken into custody, and Vicky White died of what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Casey White was charged with felony murder in connection to Vicky White’s death but in May pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of escape as part of a plea deal.

During Thursday’s sentencing, he told the court that he feels like the most hated man in the world and that he loves Vicky White, who he said was the first person to show him love in six years, according to WAAY.

CNN has reached out to Casey White’s attorney for comment.

Casey White still faces murder charges for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway, and a trial is set for August. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He was being held at the jail in Lauderdale County for hearings related to the murder case.

Casey White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for a crime spree in 2015 that included a home invasion, carjacking and a police chase, the US Marshals Service have said.