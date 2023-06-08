CNN —

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump has been charged with seven counts in the indictment, according to another source familiar with the matter.

The former president wrote on Truth Social that he had been informed by the Justice Department he was indicted and that he was “summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote.

The special counsel declined to comment.

The federal indictment is the second time Trump that has been charged criminally this year. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business.

But the indictment from the special counsel marks a new and more perilous legal phase for a former president, who is running for president again in 2024 while facing criminal charges in two jurisdictions – and with two additional investigations into his conduct still underway.

The charges against Trump come just seven months since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as a special counsel after Trump announced he was running for president, in order to keep the investigation independent from the Biden Justice Department.

Now Trump will face federal charges from the special counsel at the same time that he is trying to unseat President Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.